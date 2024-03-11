Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment moved up over twelve percent from 4% to 4.5% in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept. The latest report keeps Placer County in top 10 in California for the lowest unemployment rate statewide.

Overall, the U.S. economy continues to roar ahead, defying political pundits and cable news who have been predicting an imminent recession for nearly four years. Statewide, the California unemployment rate is reported at 5.7%.

The Bay Area continues to lead California with the lowest unemployment rate statewide. The counties reporting the highest unemployment are Colusa County (19.3%) and Imperial County (17.8%) (migrant & seasonal work)

Local Counties At a Glance

Placer 4.5% (up from 4.0%)

Sacramento 5.3% (up from 4.7%)

El Dorado 5% (up from 4.4%)

Nevada 4.8% (up from 4.2%)

Yolo 6.1% (up from 5.3%)

Yuba 8.3% (up from 7.1%)

California Unemployment Rate by County (March 2024)

COUNTY Unemployment Rate SAN MATEO 3.70% SAN FRANCISCO 4.00% MARIN 4.10% ORANGE 4.20% SAN LUIS OBISPO 4.20% MONO 4.30% SANTA CLARA 4.30% PLACER 4.50% SONOMA 4.50% NAPA 4.60% SAN DIEGO 4.70% INYO 4.80% NEVADA 4.80% ALAMEDA 5.00% CONTRA COSTA 5.00% EL DORADO 5.00% VENTURA 5.20% SACRAMENTO 5.30% CALAVERAS 5.40% SAN BERNARDINO 5.40% RIVERSIDE 5.50% SANTA BARBARA 5.60% SOLANO 5.70% HUMBOLDT 5.90% LOS ANGELES 5.90% MENDOCINO 6.10% YOLO 6.10% AMADOR 6.20% SIERRA 6.20% TUOLUMNE 6.20% SHASTA 6.40% ALPINE 6.60% BUTTE 6.60% MARIPOSA 7.00% TEHAMA 7.00% LASSEN 7.10% DEL NORTE 7.20% LAKE 7.40% SANTA CRUZ 7.40% SAN BENITO 7.50% SAN JOAQUIN 7.50% TRINITY 7.50% STANISLAUS 7.60% GLENN 8.00% YUBA 8.30% MADERA 8.70% SISKIYOU 8.70% FRESNO 8.80% KERN 9.50% SUTTER 9.80% KINGS 9.90% MODOC 10.20% MONTEREY 10.50% MERCED 10.90% PLUMAS 11.00% TULARE 11.80% IMPERIAL 17.80% COLUSA 19.30%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 1.9 percent (U-1) to 9.3 percent (U-6) and updates generally lag behind the California report.

U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;

U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);

U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;

U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and

U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.