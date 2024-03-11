Updated March 2024

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment moved up over twelve percent from 4% to 4.5% in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept. The latest report keeps Placer County in top 10 in California for the lowest unemployment rate statewide.

Overall, the U.S. economy continues to roar ahead, defying political pundits and cable news who have been predicting an imminent recession for nearly four years. Statewide, the California unemployment rate is reported at 5.7%.

▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ Behind the Cellar Door
▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ Behind the Cellar Door
▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ Behind the Cellar Door
▼ Roseville Today Featured Event ▼ Behind the Cellar Door

The Bay Area continues to lead California with the lowest unemployment rate statewide. The counties reporting the highest unemployment are Colusa County (19.3%) and Imperial County (17.8%) (migrant & seasonal work)

Local Counties At a Glance

  • Placer 4.5% (up from 4.0%)
  • Sacramento 5.3% (up from 4.7%)
  • El Dorado 5% (up from 4.4%)
  • Nevada 4.8% (up from 4.2%)
  • Yolo 6.1% (up from 5.3%)
  • Yuba 8.3% (up from 7.1%)

California Unemployment Rate by County (March 2024)

COUNTYUnemployment Rate
SAN MATEO3.70%
SAN FRANCISCO4.00%
MARIN4.10%
ORANGE4.20%
SAN LUIS OBISPO4.20%
MONO4.30%
SANTA CLARA4.30%
PLACER4.50%
SONOMA4.50%
NAPA4.60%
SAN DIEGO4.70%
INYO4.80%
NEVADA4.80%
ALAMEDA5.00%
CONTRA COSTA5.00%
EL DORADO5.00%
VENTURA5.20%
SACRAMENTO5.30%
CALAVERAS5.40%
SAN BERNARDINO5.40%
RIVERSIDE5.50%
SANTA BARBARA5.60%
SOLANO5.70%
HUMBOLDT5.90%
LOS ANGELES5.90%
MENDOCINO6.10%
YOLO6.10%
AMADOR6.20%
SIERRA6.20%
TUOLUMNE6.20%
SHASTA6.40%
ALPINE6.60%
BUTTE6.60%
MARIPOSA7.00%
TEHAMA7.00%
LASSEN7.10%
DEL NORTE7.20%
LAKE7.40%
SANTA CRUZ7.40%
SAN BENITO7.50%
SAN JOAQUIN7.50%
TRINITY7.50%
STANISLAUS7.60%
GLENN8.00%
YUBA8.30%
MADERA8.70%
SISKIYOU8.70%
FRESNO8.80%
KERN9.50%
SUTTER9.80%
KINGS9.90%
MODOC10.20%
MONTEREY10.50%
MERCED10.90%
PLUMAS11.00%
TULARE11.80%
IMPERIAL17.80%
COLUSA19.30%

“The Real Unemployment”

Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 5.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) currently ranges from 1.9 percent (U-1) to 9.3 percent (U-6) and updates generally lag behind the California report.

  • U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
  • U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
  • U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
  • U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
  • U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
Roseville Public Libraries an entertaining and enlightening experience
Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
Crime rates in Roseville & Rocklin
Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
Top 10 reasons we love Roseville
Entrepreneur Business Accelerator and Incubator
Roseville video series looks at long-range planning and development
Biking Roseville
Roseville named one of best cities in the U.S. for military retirees
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!

▶ Related▶ More from Author