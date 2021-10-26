Hyundai’s Tucson hybrid primed to become a top pick

Roseville, Calif.- If contemplating the purchase of a Hyundai Tucson, careful considerable is required when evaluating which one to buy.

The popular compact sport utility vehicle has been revamped for 2022 and features three different engines, seven trim levels, and goes green with both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid model.



The focus here will be the 2022 Hyundai Tucson hybrid. Test driven here for a week, we came away mightily impressed. It has a punchy powertrain, delivers a comfortable ride, has a strong interior quality, and provides an abundance of passenger and cargo space.

Hyundai loves its SUVs. In 2021 it debuted the subcompact Venue and the Palisade, the South Korean automaker’s largest-ever vehicle. Other Hyundai SUVs include the Santa Fe and Ioniq, which now has a new all-electric-powered version that’s expected to come out in 2022.

Overshadowed by the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CRV – what small SUV doesn’t get overlooked by these two industry giants – the Tucson has still fared well since being unveiled in 2005, especially in recent years.

U.S. sales of the Tucson jumped to 114,735 in 2017 and reached a high (142,299) one year later. It is Hyundai’s top-selling SUV in the U.S. market.

Major redesign

The major redesign should keep sales climbing. Hyundai has made all the fourth-generation 2022 Tucson models larger and given them a more dramatic exterior design, highlighted by a distinctive, cascading headlight design and attractive body creases. The interior makeup is more dynamic as well.

The Tucson hybrid comes with standard all-wheel drive, a nice perk in the winter months. It has a turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that pairs with an electric motor to produce 226 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Although it drives seemingly quicker, it’s been clocked going 0-60 mph in a modest 7.9 seconds.

The hybrid employs a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission instead of a continuously variable automatic that the standard Tucson utilizes. Fuel economy is good at 36-37 mpg. It can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

We are fans of the Tucson hybrid’s handling. It has a smooth ride, corners well, is easy to park in tight spots, and gives the driver an abundance of confidence in all situations. Although quiet overall, it can be noisy in freeway driving.

Standard driver safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, vehicle exit warning, and driver drowsiness monitoring.

At a Glance – 2022 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid

Performance: electric motor, turbocharged 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, 226 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 36-37 mpg

Price estimate: $29,200 to $37,500

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

There’s enough interior room for the Tucson to seat five adults with comfort. The driver has power-adjustable seating with power lumbar. Both front-seat occupants have standard heated seating with cloth upholstery throughout the vehicle.

The interior is modern, attractive, and uses quality materials almost exclusively. It comes with a standard 8-inch infotainment system that’s intuitive in nature. Standard features also include satellite and HD Radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, four USB ports, and Bluetooth.

The cargo area is close to class leading – 38.8 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and 74.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson hybrid is an all-new entrant in the compact SUV class and is primed to become a top pick for shoppers.