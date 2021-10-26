Re-establish boundaries for the five City Council districts

Roseville, Calif.- Every 10 years, after each U.S. Census is conducted, the City of Roseville’s Independent Redistricting Commission comprising community members must re-establish the boundaries for the five City Council districts based on the new census data.

As part of this public process, the Roseville Independent Redistricting Commission is encouraging the Roseville community to submit draft maps, communities of interest suggestions, and ideas for the new district boundaries online.



“Come to one of our public meetings or send us your maps and ideas.” Paul Frank, Independent Redistricting Commission Chair

“You have a chance to shape Roseville’s future by participating in this process,” said Paul Frank, Independent Redistricting Commission Chair. “Come to one of our public meetings or send us your maps and ideas. All of your input is important to the Commission as it determines our City Council district boundaries for the next 10 years.”

Roseville Independent Redistricting Commission

As an independent body, the Independent Redistricting Commission is empowered to adopt the district boundaries, without City Council approval.

The Commission consists of 11 members and five alternates. In a public setting, the Roseville City Clerk randomly selected the initial eight members of the Commission from the qualified applicants, two each from four geographic quadrants of the City. These commissioners then selected three at-large commissioners and five at-large alternates from the remaining qualified applicants.

Timeline

Draft maps from the public must be submitted by December 6. Maps submitted by the deadline which meet all Federal and State redistricting laws, and Article XI of the Roseville City Charter will be available for public review and comment from December 7 to December 20.

Following the review and comment period, a series of potential maps that best represent the public input and the goals of the Independent Redistricting Commission will be made available at a public meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, December 20 in the City Council Chambers.

Public Hearings scheduled

In January 2022, the Independent Redistricting Commission will hold six public hearings across the city to get public comment on the potential district boundary maps.

6 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

6 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022

City Council Chambers

311 Vernon Street

6 p.m., Thursday, January 13, 2022

Mike Shellito Indoor Pool

10210 Fairway Drive

2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022

City Council Chambers

311 Vernon Street

6 p.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Martha Riley Library

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd

6 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022

St. John’s Episcopal Church

2351 Pleasant Grove Blvd

The Independent Redistricting Commission will determine the final City Council district boundary map at a public meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Roseville City Council Chambers. These new district boundaries will be in effect until 2031.