Annual celebration marks finale of concert festival season

Placerville, Calif.- Even the looming threat of a once-in-a-lifetime bomb cyclone wasn’t enough to prevent what has become an annual pilgrimage for the gathering of the tribe in Placerville.

The Hangtown Music Festival is a 4-day odyssey of music, dance along with RV & tent camping fun at El Dorado Fairgrounds. 2021 marked the festival’s 10th anniversary.



Colorful event

Fans of all ages arrived decked out in their most wildly colorful and freakishly fun outfits.

Costumed-jugglers on stilts mingled among the crowd, the famous “Jellies” lit up the night and psychedelic light displays were the perfect complement to the free-flowing music and myriad of Halloween decorations, jack-o’-lanterns and festive spirits. Children were all smiles as they darted around with their friends playing games while enjoying the carefree times of youth.

This is how you throw a party.

A Festival’s Festival

For many, Hangtown Music Festival marks the season finale of festivals each year in Northern California. The final opportunity of the season, to gather for music and social camaraderie in the great outdoors before kicking back during the holiday season.

For us, it’s sort of a hippie meets Halloween type festival with all the free-spirited and good vibes to match.

Always excited to attend, yet sad once it’s over, Hangtown remains among the very best of festivals.

We’ll see again you in 2022!

Hangtown Music Festival

Hippie meets Halloween-themed music festival in Placerville

Two stages of top-notch music over 4 days

Onsite RV and Tent Camping

Free-spirited vibes

Room to roam and explore

Affordable food & drinks

Browse and shop vendors without missing music

Very family-friendly atmosphere

Diggin’ Dirt powerhouse of funk!

