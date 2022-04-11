Performance, comfort, and solid tech just a few of the highlights

Roseville, Calif.- There’s so much to like about the all-new 2022 Ioniq 5 that it’s hard to decide where to start.

We expect the electric compact crossover sport utility vehicle to quickly rise in stature. It delivers on multiple fronts, possessing impressive driving dynamics, strong powertrains, solid technology, attractive styling, and spacious interior.

One thing we find a bit perplexing about is the name. It strikes us as a little strange the Ioniq name would include the new SUV since the South Korea automaker has already been using it.

The original Ioniq was introduced five years ago as a five-door liftback and is now available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV.

The name will eventually include two more vehicles as well. Hyundai is expected to unveil the Ioniq 6 (a sedan with longer range than Ioniq 5) later this year and in 2024 will release the Ioniq 7, an SUV similar in size to the three-row Hyundai Palisade.

Quick Charge

Competitors tend to offer more range on a single charge than the Ioniq 5 – 220 to 269 miles. It has a choice of two battery packs – 58-kWh pack and 77.4-kWh pack – and both charge quickly.

Using a fast-charging station, the Ioniq reaches 10-80 percent of compacity in roughly 18 minutes. On a standard 240-volt home outlet it takes around 63/4 hours to be completely powered up.

Ioniq 6 & Ioniq 7

The Ioniq 5 comes in three trim models (SE, SEL, Limited) and has been described as having a retro, eye-catching exterior design. The SUV is around six inches longer and a bit taller than a Hyundai Tucson.

The exterior is cool and the interior is cavernous. It can accommodate five passengers with ease. Seating three people in the second row – no problem! Seating is supportive and comfortable throughout. We like that the rear seats recline, a nice benefit on a long drive.

“Quiet as a whisper” interior

The quiet as-a-whisper interior has large digital infotainment displays and comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, HD Radio, satellite radio, Bluetooth, six-speaker stereo, and five USB ports.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen is fast, has sharp graphics, and is relatively easy to master. We like that the icons can be rearranged, prioritizing them to the ones most often used.

The cargo area is not quite as large as some competitors, yet it provides a decent 27.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats and expands to 59.3 cubes with the second row folded down. The frunk (front trunk) is very small.

There are two available powertrains with the Ioniq 5, one with rear-wheel drive and the other all-wheel drive. Both are quick and responsive, something that is noticeably lacking in the Ioniq sedan that debuted in 2017.

The rear-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 uses a single electric motor and generates 225 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It reportedly goes 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds.

The AWD version has two electric motors that combine for 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. It’s more than 2 seconds faster than the single motor, going 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 115 mph.

AT A GLANCE – 2002 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

Performance: single electric motor, 225 horsepower; two electric motors, 320 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 87-132 mpge

Price estimate: $43,700 to $54,600

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; Battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

Although nothing too flashy like a Tesla, the Ioniq 5 offers an enjoyable ride. It has engaging handling that allows the small SUV to hustle around tight turns and maneuver adroitly in tight spaces.

The regenerative braking can be adjusted to a driver’s preferences and helps slow down the vehicle in quick fashion, a real bonus in traffic situations.

Safety

Standard safety features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot intervention, and lane-keeping system.

We think it’s merely a matter of time before the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gains in popularity. There’s plenty to admire regarding this electric E. It offers considerable comfort, has an appealing exterior, delivers good performance, and has a smartly-designed interior.