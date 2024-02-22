40-acre park for the young and young at heart

Rocklin, Calif. – Back on February 23, 2008, Rocklin residents joined city officials to celebrate the grand opening of its newest park, Whitney Park. Today, Whitney Park has become a staple of community recreation and sports.

It was built in conjunction with Newland Communities through a park development “turn-key” agreement. The grand opening marked completion of the first phase of development. Eventually, Whitney Park would more than double in size once completed to cover approximately 40 acres.

For many, the towering playground and water spray park are an important part of life for young parents and their children. In addition to the recreation opportunities, Whitney Park remains a very popular destination for local birthday celebrations.

Whitney Park circa Feb. 2024

Sports fields dominate the landscape here just off Whitney Ranch Parkway before giving way to some open space and wetland preserve. Utilized by both pedestrian and cyclists, a paved path encircles the park for those looking to get their daily steps in.

Whitney Park is a terrific community asset for Rocklin and fun local destination worth a visit!

connects to Whitney High School

Map & Directions

