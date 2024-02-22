Empower, educate and strengthen families

Roseville, Calif.- KidsFirst is non-profit, community-based organization operating counseling and family resource centers which empower, educate and strengthen families through prevention, early detection, intervention and treatment programs.

All services are free, confidential & available in English & Spanish.

About Kids First

“Established in 1989 as a public, non-profit organization, KidsFirst’s mission is to treat and prevent child abuse and neglect through Education, Advocacy, and Counseling, to empower and strengthen children and families. Our vision is that all children live in a safe, healthy, and nurturing home. We are dedicated to helping families by providing them with the tools they need to cope with difficult life circumstances before they become overwhelming. With counseling and family resource centers in Auburn and Roseville, our programs target the most vulnerable children, families and neighborhoods. We strengthen families by Prevention, Intervention and Changing Lives. Our programs include Education and Outreach, Information and Referral and Wellness.” – KidsFirst

KidsFirst’s Luncheon and Fashion Show

Thursday April 4th, 2024

The Chalet Event Center

5450 China Garden Rd. Rocklin, CA 95677

Time: 10:30 – 1:30 PM

Kicking off our 35th year of service and community impact along with Child Abuse Prevention Month! This luncheon will be sure to nourish and empower you. We will not only be recognizing several of Placer County’s leading advocates with our 2024 Children Champion Award, for children’s health and well-being, there will also be a very special fashion show including community leaders and KidsFirst families will also take place.

KidsFirst

516 Gibson Dr ste 100

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 774-6802

kidsfirstnow.org

