Rocklin’s Boulder Ridge Park epic sunsets and popular place to chill

Rocklin, Calif.- Some parks deliver that easy, peaceful feeling. Boulder Ridge Park in Rocklin is one such park.

The nearly 12 acre suburban oasis is differentiated from other local parks by at least one incredibly noteworthy fact…it’s panoramic views (on clear days, of course) of the snow-capped Sierras, the Sutter Buttes, and the skyline of Sacramento.

Fun for all ages!

Sitting atop Park Drive, Boulder Ridge offers residents both young and old, a refreshing escape from the daily grind. Paved trails escort you to great views in all directions. Picnic tables, benches and grass lawns invite you to stay awhile to soak up the sun, enjoy lunch or simply let the kids frolic about as you admire the scenery. Kicking back in 90 degree weather while overlooking nearby Clover Valley and the snow-capped Sierra’s in the distance delivers a memorable experience.

Sunset over the Sutter Buttes as seen from Rocklin

While many head to Boulder Ridge for the views and walking trails, the younger crowd can be found burning energy at the playground and basketball courts.

Lack of shade and restroom facilities are about the only downsides to spending the day at Boulder Ridge, especially with little ones in tow. A lone water fountain strategically placed near the entrance of the playground and between the two trail segments awaits the parched visitor. Midday heat during summer can be overwhelming, although you have a good chance of having the entire park to yourself. Mornings and evenings are ideal.

Playground at Boulder Ridge Park serves up some fun and shade!

Rocklin’s most popular spot!

Boulder Ridge Park sits along an area known as “Backside” to locals, an undeveloped hilly area that includes trails and trees. From here you simultaneously gaze upon Rocklin, Lincoln, Roseville and the Sutter Buttes. This area is Rocklin’s most popular gathering spot for those seeking an epic California sunset. People come here to relax and unwind while enjoying one of South Placer’s best views!

4th of July

Over the years Boulder Ridge Park, due to it’s vantage point has become an increasingly popular spot to view fireworks on the 4th of July. Visitors can see the major firework displays from several cities as well as neighborhood fireworks. The view is great. However, the crowds have grown considerably over the year so plan to arrive very early for parking and to stake your claim on the lawn. Chairs work best as the grass is often wet. Mosquito repellent and flashlights are strongly recommended.

