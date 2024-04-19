Oversee 37 parks, over 200 acres of open space, recreation programs & special events

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has announced an important selection of Veronica Tracy as its next Parks & Recreation Director, effective April 8. This selection fills a post that has been vacant since September 2023.

Veronica will oversee the operations of 37 parks, over 200 acres of open space, recreation programs and special events. She will manage current and future park development initiatives, such as the Sunset Whitney Recreation Area (SWRA) Master Plan, and serve as an advisor to the Rocklin Parks & Recreation Commission.

20 years experience

Veronica brings over twenty years of experience working with parks and recreation for local government agencies in California and Oklahoma.

For the past ten and a half years, Veronica worked for the City of Oklahoma City and the City of Norman in Parks and Recreation and Public Communications. She holds a B.S. in Recreation and a Master’s in Public Administration from CSU East Bay.

“We are thrilled to welcome Veronica to Team Rocklin! She brings with her a wealth of experience in parks, recreation programming, and leadership,” said City Manager Aly Zimmermann. “Veronica comes to us with a proven track record of cultivating a sense of community through forward thinking ideas. Her commitment to collaborative leadership will serve our Rocklin community well,” Zimmermann stated.