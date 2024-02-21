Focal point of local recreation and community events

Rocklin, Calif. – Johnson-Springview Park has become a community focal point for recreation and countless community events throughout the years. An all-ages friendly destination, there’s something for everyone from the popular skate park and disc golf to walking trails, playgrounds, sports and a place to bring your four-legged friends!

There’s lots to explore at this all-season park located on 5th Street!

Johnson-Springview Park

5480 5th St

Rocklin, Calif. 95677

(916) 625-5275

Community Parks

Disc Golf Course / Dog Park / Playground/ Water Play / Trails / Creek / Huff’s Springs

“Located in central Rocklin, this community park features over 90 acres of open space that include heritage oak trees and Antelope Creek. Johnson-Springview Park is also home to many major recreation facilities including lighted baseball and softball fields, a soccer field, lighted tennis courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, restrooms, a sand volleyball court, a children’s playground, a roller hockey rink, a skate park and a brand new splash pad.” – City of Rocklin

