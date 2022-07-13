“Concerts for a Cause” through October in Folsom

Folsom, Calif.- Tonight at 7:15 pm, the Folsom Americana Fest will kick off at the Arthur Murray Dance Center on Blue Ravine Road in Folsom. Music will be performed by the HawtThorns.

Benefiting the Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation, Folsom Americana Fest will present a series of concerts around Folsom over the next few months. Below is a quick rundown of what locations, headliners and supporting acts fans can expect.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

July 15, 2022

Folsom Americana Fest Kick-Off Event with music by The HawtThorns

Arthur Murray Dance Studio Folsom @ 220 Blue Ravine Rd

Doors open at 7:15 pm

July 16, 2022

Headliners: Ben and Noel Haggard & The Strangers

Additional artists: The HawtThorns, Kevin Marcy, Granite City Ramblers, and More!

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena @ Stafford Street

August 19, 2022

Young Artists Battle of the Bands

Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street

Gates open at 5:00 pm

August 20, 2022

Headliner: Brotherly Mud

Additional artists: John Paul Hodge, Granite City Ramblers

Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street

Gates open at 5:00 pm

September 16, 2022

Young Artists Battle of the Bands

Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street

Gates open at 5:00 pm

September 17, 2022

Headliner: Buck Ford Band

Additional artists: Kyle Rowland Band, Granite City Ramblers

Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street

Gates open at 5:00 pm

FREE to the Public

October 21, 2022

Folsom Cash Art Trail 5th Anniversary celebration with John Carter Cash and other special guests

Folsom Community Center in City Lions Park

Doors open at 5:00 pm

October 22, 2022

Headliner: Texas Hill

Additional artists: John Carter Cash, Dirty Cello, Lorrie Carter Bennett, Ronnie Williams, Elvis Cantú, Granite City Ramblers, Young Artists Battle of the Bands Winners, and More!

Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Gates open at 11:30 am

Tickets and more details at https://www.folsomfest.org/

Related