“Concerts for a Cause” through October in Folsom
Folsom, Calif.- Tonight at 7:15 pm, the Folsom Americana Fest will kick off at the Arthur Murray Dance Center on Blue Ravine Road in Folsom. Music will be performed by the HawtThorns.
Benefiting the Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation, Folsom Americana Fest will present a series of concerts around Folsom over the next few months. Below is a quick rundown of what locations, headliners and supporting acts fans can expect.
July 15, 2022
Folsom Americana Fest Kick-Off Event with music by The HawtThorns
Arthur Murray Dance Studio Folsom @ 220 Blue Ravine Rd
Doors open at 7:15 pm
July 16, 2022
Headliners: Ben and Noel Haggard & The Strangers
Additional artists: The HawtThorns, Kevin Marcy, Granite City Ramblers, and More!
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena @ Stafford Street
August 19, 2022
Young Artists Battle of the Bands
Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street
Gates open at 5:00 pm
August 20, 2022
Headliner: Brotherly Mud
Additional artists: John Paul Hodge, Granite City Ramblers
Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street
Gates open at 5:00 pm
September 16, 2022
Young Artists Battle of the Bands
Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street
Gates open at 5:00 pm
September 17, 2022
Headliner: Buck Ford Band
Additional artists: Kyle Rowland Band, Granite City Ramblers
Zittel Family Amphitheater @ 200 Wool Street
Gates open at 5:00 pm
FREE to the Public
October 21, 2022
Folsom Cash Art Trail 5th Anniversary celebration with John Carter Cash and other special guests
Folsom Community Center in City Lions Park
Doors open at 5:00 pm
October 22, 2022
Headliner: Texas Hill
Additional artists: John Carter Cash, Dirty Cello, Lorrie Carter Bennett, Ronnie Williams, Elvis Cantú, Granite City Ramblers, Young Artists Battle of the Bands Winners, and More!
Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
Gates open at 11:30 am
Tickets and more details at https://www.folsomfest.org/