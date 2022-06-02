Musically diverse and FREE open-air concerts in Folsom
Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Parks & Recreation’s free Friday evening concert series returns this summer with four bands spanning the spectrum of musical genres.
The open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your own picnic, or purchase a variety of food, beverages, and treats on site from visiting food trucks.
The concerts will also stream live on Folsom Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, so you can still enjoy the music even if you can’t make it to the park.
2022 Folsom Summer of Music lineup
June 10
FBI BAND
Food Trucks: West Coast Taco Bar, TBD, Coasties_Original
June 24
ISLAND OF BLACK AND WHITE
Food Trucks: Hefty Gyros, Jitaro, Hella-Halo Sacramento
July 8
Township
Food Trucks: Drewski’s, Cousins Maine Lobster, Local Kine Shave Ice
July 22
Clean Slate
Food Trucks: Outlaw Cuisine, Wing It on wheels, The Original Bubble Cone
Keep on rockin’