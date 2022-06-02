Musically diverse and FREE open-air concerts in Folsom

Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Parks & Recreation’s free Friday evening concert series returns this summer with four bands spanning the spectrum of musical genres.

The open-air concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Folsom City Lions Park at the corner of Natoma and Stafford streets.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and your own picnic, or purchase a variety of food, beverages, and treats on site from visiting food trucks.

The concerts will also stream live on Folsom Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page, so you can still enjoy the music even if you can’t make it to the park.

2022 Folsom Summer of Music lineup

June 10

FBI BAND

Food Trucks: West Coast Taco Bar, TBD, Coasties_Original

June 24

ISLAND OF BLACK AND WHITE

Food Trucks: Hefty Gyros, Jitaro, Hella-Halo Sacramento

July 8

Township

Food Trucks: Drewski’s, Cousins Maine Lobster, Local Kine Shave Ice

July 22

Clean Slate

Food Trucks: Outlaw Cuisine, Wing It on wheels, The Original Bubble Cone

Keep on rockin’