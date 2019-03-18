Folsom’s Premier Concert & Entertainment Venue

Folsom, CA- The renowned Harris Center in Folsom serves up a full schedule of entertainment across three stages. Easily accessible from the Sacramento and Placer region, the Harris Center has become one of the region’s premier showcases for world and local music along with popular favorites. Intimate venue boasts excellent audio, seating and visuals in modern theatre atmosphere.

The Harris Center’s proximity to Roseville and ease of access make it a convenient and hassle free entertainment destination any night of the week.



2019 Harris Center Concert Schedule

March 19- The Swingles

March 23- Viva Vivaldi!

March 24- Viva Vivaldi!

March 25- Classical String Band

March 27- Jeffrey Siegel: Fascinatin’ Rhythms

March 28- Gamelan Sekar Jaya

March 29- Arlo Guthrie: 50th Anniversary Alice’s Restaurant (Audio Described)

March 30- Folsom Lake Symphony presents Dancin’ in Your Seat

March 31- Will Ackerman, The Gathering, 4 Guitars

April 1- Australian Chamber Orchestra

April 4- Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion

April 7- Chamber Music Series “A True Viennese Classic”

April 11- Jazz Fusion Night: Special EFX All-Stars (Opening: Folsom HS Jazz Band 1)

April 12- Rovshan Mamedkuliev

April 13- Folsom Lake Symphony presents Fantastical

April 14- Christiane Noll & Hugh Panaro

April 15- Michael McDonald

April 16- Michael McDonald

May 7- Folsom Lake College Choral Concert

May 15- Keb’ Mo’ (Solo) with special guest Jontavious Willis

May 17- The Pops ROCK!!! – The Best of Classic Rock

May 18- The Best of VoCal!

May 19- The Pops ROCK!!! – The Best of Classic Rock

May 25- Riders In The Sky: 40 Years the Cowboy Way

May 31- Whispers of Peace with Beyond Borders Chamber Orchestra

June 1- Folsom Lake Symphony presents Heroes and Villains

June 2- Folsom Lake Symphony presents Heroes and Villains

June 5- RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

June 6- RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

June 7- RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

June 8- RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

June 9- RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles

June 22- The Summer Soul-stice Wee Willie Walker, Terri Odabi & the Soul Orchestra

June 23- Classic Nashville Roadshow

June 29- 20th Anniversary Ho’ike

For showtimes, ticket availability and additional entertainment options, visit https://www.harriscenter.net