Pleads to all charges involving fentanyl death of Rocklin teen

Roseville, Calif. – On July 12, 2022, Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, plead to all charges regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier. Sentencing is scheduled for September 1, 2022, at the Placer County Superior Court, Department 44 at 8:30 a.m.

Bordner faces a sentence of 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today July 22 @ Join Roseville Today on July 22 @ Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Join Roseville Today on July 22 @

Bordner pled to three charges including involuntary manslaughter and two counts of selling a controlled substance to a minor and admitted the special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury.

The Didier family has been supported through the case process by the prosecutor and a victim advocate from the Placer County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Unit in the case prosecutor.

“Grateful that justice is being served”

“Since that tragic day that we lost our beloved son, I have felt nothing but compassion and support from the investigators and prosecutors on Zach’s case” said Zach’s mother Laura Didier. “I am grateful that justice is being served for my son, and while the court process is coming to a close, my advocacy work on fentanyl and counterfeit pills will continue and grow.”

The sentencing will be open to the public.

Related