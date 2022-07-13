“Music Connects Us All” @ Nevada County Fairgrounds

Grass Valley, Calif.- The Center for the Arts presents California WorldFest at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley this July 14- 17, 2022.

The beautiful Nevada County Fairgrounds set amid towering pines provides room to roam. Camp, chill and hang out while listening to a dozens of bands and soaking in some culture. The fun kicks off Thursday afternoon, July 14th at 4:00pm and runs through Sunday evening.

What to expect

The California WorldFest includes eight performance stages, a complete children’s program, a community outreach history and a pledge to present the finest artists and performers from throughout our world.

Old Crow Medicine Show, Seen Kuti & Egypt 80, Monsieur Perine, Battle of Santiago, Bombino, Cha-Wa are just a small sampling of what music fans can expect.

From Afro/Pop to Bulgarian Harmonies, Latin to Bluegrass, Scottish fiddle tunes to Rock & Roll, Jumpin’ Jazz to Gypsy, Folk to New Acoustic, Mariachi to Russian Folk, Swing Jazz to Gospel, Bollywood to the newest Celtic incarnations, the California WorldFest is the home of our globes finest music and dance.

Tickets & Info

For Tickets and Full details, visit https://worldfest.net/

Nevada County Fairgrounds

Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts, a non-profit cultural and education organization dedicated to presenting and promoting the arts.

