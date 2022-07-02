Old Town Auburn & Gold Country Fairgrounds
Auburn, Calif. – Visit Auburn and join in the annual Fourth of July celebration that includes a parade, fireworks and family fun. Kick off the day with a pancake breakfast followed by the 4th of July Parade. Continue the fun with daytime activities and revelry in Old Town Auburn.
Return to the Gold Country Fairgrounds after 5:00 pm for family fun. Explore local vendors, grab a bite and drink as the younger ones participate in kid activities. Settle in around 9:30 and kick back for Auburn’s annual fireworks display. Another fun year is on tap and we hope to see you there!
Old Town Auburn
8:00 am: Pancake Breakfast by Auburn Hook and Ladder
10:30 am: 4th of July Parade
Festivities in Old Town Auburn
Gold Country Fairgrounds
5:00 pm: Gold Country Fair (Gates Open)
5:20 pm: Auburn Gymnastics performance
5:30 pm: Food, Vendors, Crafts and Kids Activities (face painting, foam pit etc.)
7:00 pm: Watermelon eating contest
9:30 pm: Fireworks
