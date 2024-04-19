Animal Spay and Neuter
Animal Spay and Neuter – Visit our skilled Veterinarian and Animal Hospital in Auburn, CA. Accepting new appointments. Call today or request an appointment online.
EIN #68-0301201. We Are a 501(c)3 Community Service Non-Profit.
3524 KOA Way
Auburn, Calif. 95602
(530) 889-8800
Veterinarians and Animal Hospitals / Nonprofits
https://animalspayneuter.com/
Map & Directions
