Auburn, Calif. – The Placer Conservation Authority is seeking to fill two vacancies on its 12-member public advisory committee, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Placer County Conservation Program’s land conservation planning.

The PCCP protects, enhances and restores certain special-status species and natural communities in western Placer County, while streamlining state and federal permitting for covered public and private projects.

The local agencies that developed the program (Placer County, the City of Lincoln, the Placer County Water Agency and the South Placer Regional Transportation Authority) in cooperation with state and federal regulatory agencies are the permittees that form the Placer Conservation Authority, a joint exercise of powers agency to oversee program implementation.

The Placer Conservation Authority is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Habitat Conservation, Natural Communities Conservation, and Aquatic Resources Plans that make up the PCCP; the goal being to establish 47,300 acres of wildlands for mitigation and conservation in western Placer County.

The 12-member advisory committee represents organizations and individuals with direct interest in plan implementation. It is composed of members from four different categories, and the members are appointed by the conservation authority board. The advisory committee is seeking members that represent the following organizations and individuals from the following categories:

Private project proponent (private developer or representative participating in, or with a pending application for coverage with, the PCCP or a representative of the Placer Area Council of the Building Industry Association)

The advisory committee meets quarterly, usually on the first Wednesday of March, June, September and December. The meetings are typically at 11 a.m. in Auburn.

Members will not receive compensation for their services and will serve at the pleasure of the conservation authority board.

Anyone interested in being a part of the Placer Conservation Authority Public Advisory Committee is encouraged to complete an application and submit it to the address below or email it to the PCCP before 5 p.m. on April 22:

Sadie Caldas, senior conservation planner

Placer Conservation Authority

3091 County Center Drive

Auburn, CA 95603

Email: [email protected]

