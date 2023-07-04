Annual Guide to 4th of July Fun

Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July Weekend! In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of activities happening this weekend in Roseville and surrounding communities in Placer County.

The holiday weather is looking sunny and sweet, with temps cooling down over the next few days. Perfect for outdoor fun! Fire up those barbecues, it’s time to chill and grill as we celebrate Independence Day!

Parades

9:00 am: Roseville

9:30 am: Lincoln

10:30 am: Auburn

Fireworks

~9:15 pm – Roseville @The Grounds

~ 9:00 pm – Lincoln (immediately following Lincoln Potters baseball)

9:45 p.m. Auburn Fireworks (Gold Country Fairgrounds)

Music & Family Fun

2:00 pm: Lincoln: McBean Park activities, vendors, KidsZone and pool

4:00 pm: Roseville @Grounds: Activities and games for the kids and concessions for the whole family.

4:00 pm: Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds (food vendors and fun!)

Have a safe and fun 4th of July!

Be wise, don’t drink and drive.



