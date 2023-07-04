Annual Guide to 4th of July Fun
Roseville, Calif.- Happy 4th of July Weekend! In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown of activities happening this weekend in Roseville and surrounding communities in Placer County.
The holiday weather is looking sunny and sweet, with temps cooling down over the next few days. Perfect for outdoor fun! Fire up those barbecues, it’s time to chill and grill as we celebrate Independence Day!
4th of July
- Roseville 4th of July Fireworks @the Grounds
- Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun
- Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Fun
- Run Crime Out of Roseville 5K
- Alternatives to Traditional 4th of July Celebrations
- Roseville Independence Day Safety Tips
- Creating your own 4th of July Playlist to chill out
- Autism Tips for a Sensory Friendly July 4th
- Summer Food Safety Tips for 4th of July and all summer long
- Fourth of July Fireworks Safety Tips
- Lake Tahoe 4th of July Drone Light Show
- 6 Pet Safety Tips for 4th of July celebrations
- Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 30 & July 1 at Twin Oaks Park
- Folsom Pro Rodeo returns July 1-3 to Dan Russell Rodeo Arena
Parades
9:00 am: Roseville
9:30 am: Lincoln
10:30 am: Auburn
Fireworks
~9:15 pm – Roseville @The Grounds
~ 9:00 pm – Lincoln (immediately following Lincoln Potters baseball)
9:45 p.m. Auburn Fireworks (Gold Country Fairgrounds)
Music & Family Fun
2:00 pm: Lincoln: McBean Park activities, vendors, KidsZone and pool
4:00 pm: Roseville @Grounds: Activities and games for the kids and concessions for the whole family.
4:00 pm: Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds (food vendors and fun!)
Have a safe and fun 4th of July!
Be wise, don’t drink and drive.
