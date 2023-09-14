Oakland Style, celebration of Art, Music, Fashion, Cuisine, & Culture

Inaugural event happens October 18- 22

Oakland, Calif. – Visit Oakland, the Destination Marketing Organization for Oakland, CA announces the launch of Oakland Style, an annual five-day celebration of art, music, fashion, cuisine, and culture. The inaugural event kicks off October 18th and continues through October 22, 2023.

Locals and visitors will enjoy culinary experiences, cultural conversations, art walks, fashion shows, maker and designer marketplaces, musical performances, Haute Couture moments, vintage shopping, and more.

Visit Oakland has planned several exciting signature events and the Oakland community has organized an impressive lineup of happenings with a calendar that continues to develop. With five days of activities taking place throughout The Town, local hotels are extending special rates to welcome visitors to experience everything that Oakland Style has to offer.

“Inspired by the energy that Fashion Week creates in New York City, Oakland Style is a complete artistic expression of the creativity found in The Town. Oakland Style has been very well received and has the entire town buzzing with excitement. The array of happenings offer something for everyone to enjoy,” commented Peter Gamez, President & CEO of Visit Oakland.

“Oakland Style is a true celebration of our vibrant, diverse, and talented community and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience these incredible events.” Peter Gamez, President & CEO of Visit Oakland.

Bandaloop

OAKLAND STYLE EVENTS

A TASTE OF STYLE | WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH

Food meets fashion as seven of Oakland’s top chefs will each prepare a stylish dish inspired by an iconic fashion designer. Guests will enjoy a cocktail and hors d’oeuvre reception, four-course dinner with wine pairings, and fashion show to benefit the Friends of James Beard Foundation and Oakland Museum of California (OMCA). The fashion show will feature creatively styled vintage looks from the famed and beloved White Elephant Sale founded by the Oakland Museum Women’s Board. A Taste of Style will take place on Wednesday, October 18th from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at Town Fare Cafe at OMCA 1000 Oak Street | $175 per person | Tickets available on Eventbrite

SOUNDS OF STYLE WITH SOUL MECHANIX | WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18TH

Soul Mechanix blends groove-based Soul improv and progressive Funk drawing from a diverse universe of influences. Born from a fire to create something funky and unpredictable, every Soul Mechanix show is a unique experience. The concert will take place on Wednesday, October 18th at 8:00PM at Yoshi’s 501 Embarcadero West | $24 – $49 per person | Tickets available at Yoshis.com

OAKLAND STYLE LAB FASHION MARKETPLACE, OCTOBER 18TH – 22ND

Oakland Style Lab has put together a dynamic lineup of fashion arts activities featuring The Town’s talented maker community. All events will take place at 1500 Broadway in the heart of downtown Oakland at the 12,000 square foot popup space | Free – $25 per person | Tickets available at Eventbrite

BESPOKE COCKTAILS + STYLISH CONVERSATIONS | THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH

Guests will enjoy an evening of inspiring conversations with creative Oakland icons. Hand crafted cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served before the enlightening conversations with a diverse panel of Oakland stylemakers begins. “Conversation I” will feature Melecio Estrella, artistic director for BANDALOOP and Dorian Webb, jewelry designer. “Conversation II” will feature Taylor Smalls, artist and Taylor Jay, fashion designer. “Conversation III” will feature Mister Jahi, Hip Hop archivist, MC & DJ and James Syhabout, Michelin Star Chef /owner, Commis Restaurant. The event will be moderated by ABC 7 News Anchor, Jobina Fortson. Bespoke Cocktails + Stylish Conversations takes place on Thursday, October 19th from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Kissel Uptown Oakland 2455 Broadway | $85 per person | Tickets available on Eventbrite

HIGH TEA + HIGH FASHION | FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH

A fashion forward, tasteful afternoon that celebrates Oakland style. Guests will enjoy a contemporary tea service paired with innovative cocktails and informal modeling, previewing the latest fashions from two of Oakland’s finest stylemakers; Sherri McMullen of McMullen Boutique and award-winning jewelry designer Dorian Webb. Shop at the stylish pop-up boutique for exquisitely designed pieces.

High Tea + High Fashion will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at the Claremont Club & Spa 41 Tunnel Road | $95 per person | Tickets available on Evenbrite

VINTAGE SHOPPING TOUR | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST

A treasure hunt for fashion finds at Oakland’s most beloved vintage shops including

Mercy Vintage, III Antiques & Thangs and ReLove. Guests will be driven in style on a private bus throughout Oakland’s most lively districts, shop for one-of-a-kind finds, enjoy a delicious catered lunch on the patio at III Antiques & Thangs, and at the end of the shopping tour, guests will take home a gift bag as an Oakland Style memento. The Vintage Shopping Tour will be led by fashion enthusiast and founder of The Town Experience, Charlese Banks, and will take place on Saturday, October 21st from 9:00AM to 4:00PM starting at Visit Oakland 481 Water Street | $50 per person | Tickets available on Eventbrite

100 FACES OF OAKLAND PHOTO EXHIBIT | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST

Award winning Oakland street photographers Brian Molyneaux and Kola Shobo will capture real-life stylemakers and the heart and soul of Oakland – our community. This will culminate with an exhibit featuring 100 Faces of Oakland, a powerful collection of photography celebrating Oakland’s vibrant, beautiful, and diverse community discovered throughout nineteen neighborhoods. The 100 Faces of Oakland Photo Exhibit is free and open to the public from 4:00PM to 6:00PM on Saturday, October 21st at Uptown Station 1955 Broadway | Free event | Register at Eventbrite

TEN HOURS OF NON-STOP ART | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST

Join Oakland Art Murmur for hourly events and art walks at sixteen arts venues throughout Oakland. Tours may be enjoyed four ways – on an art walk, on a bicycle, on a bus tour, or on your own. These events will take place around The Town on October 21st from 12:00PM – 5:00PM | Free – $49 per person | Tickets available at Eventbrite

DR. HUEY P. NEWTON DAY | SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND

Join a block party to commemorate Dr. Huey P. Newton Day in the heart of Downtown Oakland. The main stage will feature live musical performances, inspiring speakers, and the sounds of music by local DJ Nina Sol. A street fair will showcase Black owned businesses with vendor and food booths. The talented Prescott Circus youth from West Oakland’s Prescott Elementary School will share their circus skills with clowning and stilt walking. The Dr. Huey P. Newton Day Block Party takes place at Telegraph and 16th Avenue from 11:00AM to 3:00PM | a 3:30PM performance by the internationally acclaimed BANDALOOP will include a tribute to the Black Panther Party | Free

BANDALOOP OAKLAND STYLE AERIAL PERFORMANCE | SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND BANDALOOP will take Oakland Style to new heights and celebrate the human spirit, nature, and community through a vertical dance. The artistic group is proud to collaborate with Oakland-based designer Devan Gregori of DG Collective to create the costumes for this very special Oakland Style performance. 3:30PM on the Rotunda Building 300 Frank Ogawa Plaza | Free

Oakland Style is sponsored by Oakland International Airport, fly in style, Fly the East Bay Way.

