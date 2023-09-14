Saturday, September 30, 2023

Rocklin, Calif. – Placer SPCA, in partnership with City of Rocklin, is excited to announce that Barktoberfest will return to Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview Park on Saturday, September 30, 2023. This year is extra special because Placer SPCA is celebrating their 50th anniversary and are proud to continue in their mission to enhance the lives of Placer County’s companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

Barktoberfest is a free, family- and dog-friendly community festival with pawsome vendor booths, food trucks, live performances, K-9 demonstrations, raffle prizes, canine contests and more! The fun begins at 10am and concludes at 4pm.

Benefit homeless, injured, & abandoned animals

Proceeds will benefit Placer County’s homeless, injured, and abandoned animals and help Placer SPCA continue to offer programs and services needed to ensure that people and their beloved pets stay together.

About Placer SPCA

Since 1973, the Placer SPCA has been dedicated to facilitating the humane treatment of animals in Placer County as well as a safer, healthier community overall. This non-profit organization houses as many as 4,000 animals each year, and includes an education room and treatment rooms for sick and injured animals. They are located in Roseville at 150 Corporation Yard Rd.