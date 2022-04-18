Elevated Bay Area experience for the entire family

Oakland, Calif.- An extra jolt of adrenaline surges through your body even before you take that first step onto the gondola (ADA-accessible) which gracefully transports guests to the scenic high reaches at the famed Oakland Zoo. Excitement awaits visitors as the gondola approaches California Trail. Towering 650 feet above sea level, it’s time to slow your pace as you soak in and savor one of California’s incredible outdoor experiences.

Much has changed over the years at the Oakland Zoo with transformational improvements for both visitors and the animals who make their home here. If you’re new or haven’t visited in a while, grab the family and prepare yourself for an entirely new adventure. Here’s a quick look at what to expect along with some planning tips on your next visit to the Oakland Zoo.

Oakland Zoo Experience

Centennial Celebrations

The Oakland Zoo celebrates its 100th Birthday in 2022 as it reflects on the past and looks to the future. They’ll be hosting an assortment of informative and fun events. Check out Oakland Zoo Centennial Events.

Animal Welfare

The Oakland Zoo is the ONLY zoo that is endorsed by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for the Zoo’s animal welfare standards and practices. The zoo is managed by Conservation Society of California, a 501 non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of wildlife both locally and globally.

Native California

While some of the creatures that call Oakland Zoo home no longer inhabit California’s wild places, you can see native species that once roamed California. Rescued grizzly bears, gray wolves, and jaguars are just a few of the majestic animals you’ll spot here.

California Trail – Epic highlight!

Opened in 2018, the California Trail is reached via the gondola (free with paid admission). Stroll the trail as you watch a grizzly bear take a swim or gray wolves greet each other in social jubilation as bald eagles fly overhead. The open trail winds through large animal habitats which often provide visitors a remarkable bird’s eye view. Watching a pack gray wolves interact below you is an unforgettable experience. Oakland is known for having many of the Bay Area’s best views and the California Trail is no exception. Gaze out in awe at many of the Bay Area’s iconic landmarks for views that never get old.

For the Kids!

Animals, fun, and a day in the sun is the perfect match for all that youthful exuberance. From coaster to carousel, The Oakland Zoo delivers a classic and time-honored experience for all generations. Visit The Oakland Zoo website below to explore all the fun options available for kids of all ages!

Visiting The Oakland Zoo

Highly anticipated and better than expected, The Oakland Zoo is unforgettable experience that will last a lifetime. A classic Bay Area and California destination. You really gotta see it, to see it!

Learn more https://www.oaklandzoo.org/

Map & Directions

