CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021

Sacramento, CA – Part 16 of New California laws for 2021 includes retirement savings, local government, social services, firearms, zoning and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.

(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)

California New Laws 2021 – PART 16

Bill # Topic AB-102 Retirement savings. AB-103 Unemployment compensation benefits: COVID-19. AB-107 State government. AB-110 Budget Act of 2019. AB-111 Wildfire agencies: public utilities: safety and insurance. AB-114 Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill. AB-115 Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax. AB-116 Local government. AB-118 State employment: State Bargaining Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, and 21. AB-119 State employment: State Bargaining Units. AB-121 Social services. AB-127 Driving under the influence: research. AB-128 Equines: protection. AB-133 Property tax postponement. AB-136 Personal Income Tax Law: deductions: charitable contributions: business expenses. AB-139 Emergency and Transitional Housing Act of 2019. AB-142 Lead-acid batteries. AB-143 Shelter crisis: homeless shelters: Counties of Alameda and Orange: City of San Jose. AB-147 Use taxes: collection: retailer engaged in business in this state: marketplace facilitators. AB-149 Controlled substances: prescriptions. AB-164 Firearms: prohibited persons. AB-168 Planning and zoning: annual report: housing development: streamlined approvals. AB-169 Guide, signal, and service dogs: injury or death. AB-170 Worker status: employees and independent contractors. AB-173 Mobilehomes: payments: nonpayment or late payments. AB-174 Health care. AB-175 Foster care: rights. AB-176 California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority: sales and use taxes: exclusions. AB-178 Energy: building standards: photovoltaic requirements. AB-179 New Motor Vehicle Board.

Coming Up in Part 17 – Veterans, Political Reform Act, child abuse, fire insurance, hazardous waste and more.

