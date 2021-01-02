CALIFORNIA NEW LAWS 2021
Sacramento, CA – Part 16 of New California laws for 2021 includes retirement savings, local government, social services, firearms, zoning and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, just click on the bill number for full text access via the California Legislature.
(Please note: Laws enacted during the previous legislative session have varying effective dates.)
California New Laws 2021 – PART 16
|Bill #
|Topic
|AB-102
|Retirement savings.
|AB-103
|Unemployment compensation benefits: COVID-19.
|AB-107
|State government.
|AB-110
|Budget Act of 2019.
|AB-111
|Wildfire agencies: public utilities: safety and insurance.
|AB-114
|Education finance: education omnibus budget trailer bill.
|AB-115
|Medi-Cal: managed care organization provider tax.
|AB-116
|Local government.
|AB-118
|State employment: State Bargaining Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, and 21.
|AB-119
|State employment: State Bargaining Units.
|AB-121
|Social services.
|AB-127
|Driving under the influence: research.
|AB-128
|Equines: protection.
|AB-133
|Property tax postponement.
|AB-136
|Personal Income Tax Law: deductions: charitable contributions: business expenses.
|AB-139
|Emergency and Transitional Housing Act of 2019.
|AB-142
|Lead-acid batteries.
|AB-143
|Shelter crisis: homeless shelters: Counties of Alameda and Orange: City of San Jose.
|AB-147
|Use taxes: collection: retailer engaged in business in this state: marketplace facilitators.
|AB-149
|Controlled substances: prescriptions.
|AB-164
|Firearms: prohibited persons.
|AB-168
|Planning and zoning: annual report: housing development: streamlined approvals.
|AB-169
|Guide, signal, and service dogs: injury or death.
|AB-170
|Worker status: employees and independent contractors.
|AB-173
|Mobilehomes: payments: nonpayment or late payments.
|AB-174
|Health care.
|AB-175
|Foster care: rights.
|AB-176
|California Alternative Energy and Advanced Transportation Financing Authority: sales and use taxes: exclusions.
|AB-178
|Energy: building standards: photovoltaic requirements.
|AB-179
|New Motor Vehicle Board.
Coming Up in Part 17 – Veterans, Political Reform Act, child abuse, fire insurance, hazardous waste and more.
