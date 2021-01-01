Kaiser Permanente welcomes first baby born in greater Sacramento area

ROSEVILLE, Calif. January 1, 2021 – The staff at Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2021 born in the greater Sacramento area today (as confirmed by the other hospitals in the area.)

A baby girl was born to Traci and Matthew Creasman at just 19 minutes after midnight – 12:19 am.

Baby name: Elizabeth Creasman

Weight: 9lbs, 1 oz

Length: 22 inches

Mother and baby are doing well.

Baby Elizabeth has three older siblings.