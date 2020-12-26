Ensuring Implementation of Conservation Program

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer Conservation Authority, which is responsible for overseeing implementation of the Placer County Conservation Program, is inviting interested stakeholders to apply for one of 12 positions on the PCCP Advisory Committee.

The advisory committee, which will be appointed by the PCA Board of Directors, plays an important role in ensuring that the PCCP is implemented effectively and will include the following participants:

Three private developers or representatives participating in or with a pending application for coverage with the PCCP, or their representatives (e.g. North State Building Industry Association, environmental consultants, attorneys)

Three conservation advocates from established non-profit environmental membership organizations that represent the PCCP Plan Area

Three non-project proponents representing agriculture, business or a conservation land trust

Three members of the public representing suburban and rural residents of the Plan Area from the Auburn foothills, Granite Bay and Lincoln



Applications

Applications will be available on the PCCP website at www.placerconservation.com until the 12 advisory committee positions are filled. Applications can be mailed or sent electronically to:

Rebecca Lillis, Senior Conservation Planner

Placer Conservation Authority

3091 County Center Drive

Auburn CA 95603

RLillis@placer.ca.gov



Advisory committee members will not receive compensation for their services and will serve at the pleasure of the PCA Board. The committee is expected to meet four times per year.

The Placer County Conservation Program will protect, enhance and restore certain special-status species and natural communities in western Placer County while streamlining state and federal permitting for covered development activities.

Placer County, the City of Lincoln, the Placer County Water Agency and the South Placer Regional Transportation Authority developed the program in cooperation with state and federal regulatory agencies. Two of those local agencies, Placer County and the City of Lincoln, make up the Placer Conservation Authority, the joint exercise of powers authority that oversees program implementation.

For more information on the PCCP, visit www.placerconservation.com.