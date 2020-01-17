California 2020 New Laws
Sacramento, CA– Part 12 in New California laws for 2020 includes housing program eligibility, ticket sellers, foster care, criminal records, Med-Cal and more.
For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.
California Laws 2020 – Part 12
|AB-1004
|Developmental screening services.
|AB-1010
|Housing programs: eligible entities.
|AB-1011
|Coastal resources: coastal development permits: aiver of filing fees.
|AB-1013
|State agencies: grant applications.
|AB-1017
|New or modified railroad crossings: approval.
|AB-1018
|Real estate appraisers.
|AB-1019
|Apprenticeship:developmentally disabled persons.
|AB-1025
|Transportation: California Transportation Commission: San Ramon Branch Corridor:reimbursement.
|AB-1026
|Electricity:interconnection rules.
|AB-1032
|Ticket sellers:equitable ticket buying process: use or sale of services.
|AB-1033
|State employment:new employees: information.
|AB-1037
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital: clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption.
|AB-1043
|Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: cybersecurity.
|AB-1044
|Elections:Secretary of State.
|AB-1051
|Community colleges: temporary faculty members: linical nursing faculty.
|AB-1054
|Public utilities:wildfires and employee protection.
|AB-1057
|Oil and gas:Geologic Energy Management Division:wells and facilities: disposition and acquisition notices: indemnity bonds and remediation: additional security: civil penalty.
|AB-1061
|Foster care.
|AB-1062
|Pupil instruction: community emergency response training.
|AB-1065
|Insurance transactions:notice: electronic transmission.
|AB-1068
|Juveniles: dependency:child and family teams.
|AB-1072
|Public Utilities Commission: audits and reviews.
|AB-1076
|Criminal records:automatic relief.
|AB-1079
|Telecommunications: privacy protections.
|AB-1083
|Long-term plans and procurement plans: energy and energy infrastructure procurement requirements:California Council on Science and Technology.
|AB-1088
|Medi-Cal: eligibility.
|AB-1089
|Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
|AB-1090
|Public postsecondary education: waiver of mandatory campus-based fees.
|AB-1095
|Desert Healthcare District.
|AB-1097
|Pupil instruction:credit recovery programs: report.
To follow the complete series, please visit and bookmark the 2020 series.