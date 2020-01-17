New California Laws 2020

California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 12 in New California laws for 2020 includes housing program eligibility, ticket sellers, foster care, criminal records, Med-Cal and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 12

AB-1004Developmental screening services.
AB-1010Housing programs: eligible entities.
AB-1011Coastal resources: coastal development permits: aiver of filing fees.
AB-1013State agencies: grant applications.
AB-1017New or modified railroad crossings: approval.
AB-1018Real estate appraisers.
AB-1019Apprenticeship:developmentally disabled persons.
AB-1025Transportation: California Transportation Commission: San Ramon Branch Corridor:reimbursement.
AB-1026Electricity:interconnection rules.
AB-1032Ticket sellers:equitable ticket buying process: use or sale of services.
AB-1033State employment:new employees: information.
AB-1037Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital: clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption.
AB-1043Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: cybersecurity.
AB-1044Elections:Secretary of State.
AB-1051Community colleges: temporary faculty members: linical nursing faculty.
AB-1054Public utilities:wildfires and employee protection.
AB-1057Oil and gas:Geologic Energy Management Division:wells and facilities: disposition and acquisition notices: indemnity bonds and remediation: additional security: civil penalty.
AB-1061Foster care.
AB-1062Pupil instruction: community emergency response training.
AB-1065Insurance transactions:notice: electronic transmission.
AB-1068Juveniles: dependency:child and family teams.
AB-1072Public Utilities Commission: audits and reviews.
AB-1076Criminal records:automatic relief.
AB-1079Telecommunications: privacy protections.
AB-1083Long-term plans and procurement plans: energy and energy infrastructure procurement requirements:California Council on Science and Technology.
AB-1088Medi-Cal: eligibility.
AB-1089Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District.
AB-1090Public postsecondary education: waiver of mandatory campus-based fees.
AB-1095Desert Healthcare District.
AB-1097Pupil instruction:credit recovery programs: report.

