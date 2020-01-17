California 2020 New Laws

Sacramento, CA– Part 12 in New California laws for 2020 includes housing program eligibility, ticket sellers, foster care, criminal records, Med-Cal and more.

For full text details and authorship regarding individuals laws and the effective dates, please click on the bill number below for access to the California Legislature official releases.

California Laws 2020 – Part 12

AB-1004 Developmental screening services. AB-1010 Housing programs: eligible entities. AB-1011 Coastal resources: coastal development permits: aiver of filing fees. AB-1013 State agencies: grant applications. AB-1017 New or modified railroad crossings: approval. AB-1018 Real estate appraisers. AB-1019 Apprenticeship:developmentally disabled persons. AB-1025 Transportation: California Transportation Commission: San Ramon Branch Corridor:reimbursement. AB-1026 Electricity:interconnection rules. AB-1032 Ticket sellers:equitable ticket buying process: use or sale of services. AB-1033 State employment:new employees: information. AB-1037 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital: clinics: licensure and regulation: exemption. AB-1043 Political Reform Act of 1974: campaign funds: cybersecurity. AB-1044 Elections:Secretary of State. AB-1051 Community colleges: temporary faculty members: linical nursing faculty. AB-1054 Public utilities:wildfires and employee protection. AB-1057 Oil and gas:Geologic Energy Management Division:wells and facilities: disposition and acquisition notices: indemnity bonds and remediation: additional security: civil penalty. AB-1061 Foster care. AB-1062 Pupil instruction: community emergency response training. AB-1065 Insurance transactions:notice: electronic transmission. AB-1068 Juveniles: dependency:child and family teams. AB-1072 Public Utilities Commission: audits and reviews. AB-1076 Criminal records:automatic relief. AB-1079 Telecommunications: privacy protections. AB-1083 Long-term plans and procurement plans: energy and energy infrastructure procurement requirements:California Council on Science and Technology. AB-1088 Medi-Cal: eligibility. AB-1089 Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District. AB-1090 Public postsecondary education: waiver of mandatory campus-based fees. AB-1095 Desert Healthcare District. AB-1097 Pupil instruction:credit recovery programs: report.

