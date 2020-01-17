Sacramento Area Council of Governments

Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) Board of Directors has elected City of Davis councilmember Lucas Frerichs as the 2020 board chair and Marysville mayor Ricky Samayoa as board vice chair.

City of Davis Councilmember Lucas Frerichs

Chair Frerichs has served on the Davis City Council since 2012 and on the SACOG board since 2014. Frerichs is a leading regional voice for smart growth, multi-modal transportation, public safety, economic development, and environmental sustainability. His career of public service began as a long-time staffer in the California State Legislature. With nearly 15 years of experience working in the halls of the State Capitol, Frerichs currently works as Associate Director of State Policy for The Nature Conservancy, where he is responsible for advocating on behalf of the environment before the California State Legislature and numerous state agencies.

In addition to his service on the city council, Frerichs serves as a member (and past Chair) of the following agencies: Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (Amtrak California), Yolo County Transportation District (Yolobus), and Valley Clean Energy (VCE), Yolo County’s local clean power provider.

“I’ve really attempted to dig in and contribute during my first six years on the SACOG board, and I’m thrilled to serve as Chair in 2020. The SACOG board is the place our region’s elected officials come together to work on a variety of issues from transportation, air quality, and natural resources to housing and regional economic competitiveness. It is through SACOG’s regional collaboration that we are able to harness all the opportunity and diversity the region has to offer and continue to make this the best place to live, raise a family, or grow a business. I look forward to representing the city of Davis and the region on these vital issues,” said Frerichs.

City of Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa

Vice Chair Samayoa began his public service in 2010 when he was elected to City Council for the City of Marysville. In 2012, he was elected to a four-year term as mayor, then re-elected again in 2016. From the beginning, it has been his goal as an elected official to break down barriers to economic growth, while ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy attractive, accessible, and safe public places that enhance a sense of community.

In his professional life, Samayoa is the Business and Grants Development Director for a local non-profit corporation providing services to young children and their families. His responsibilities include ensuring that federal funding for essential services that annually help nearly 2,000 children in the region is spent in line with state and federal regulations.

“I am honored to have been elected by my fellow board members as the vice-chair for 2020. In this role I am looking forward to bringing attention to the issues facing regional cities like Marysville as well as working to support SACOG’s efforts to improve transportation for the Greater Sacramento region,” said Samayoa. He is the first City of Marysville elected representative to serve as SACOG’s vice chair in 34 years.