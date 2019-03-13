Indictments Reach Into Folsom

Folsom, CA- Dozens of individuals (including two with ties to Folsom) alleged to be involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others, are implicated, as well as parents and exam administrators.

Hollywood Link

Popular Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin of Full House and Fuller House fame has been indicted and expected to surrender to authorities March 13 in Los Angeles. She is charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Felicity Huffman of Desperate Housewives fame was also charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. She has been released on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on 3/29 at 2:30pm.

Folsom, Sacramento Link

Tow local Folsom residents have also been indicted in the scheme.

Mikaela Sanford, 32, of Folsom, Calif., employee of the Edge College & Career Network and the Key Worldwide Foundation is charged with Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Steven Masera, 69, of Folsom, Calif., accountant and financial officer for the Edge College & Career Network and the Key Worldwide Foundation is also charged with Conspiracy to commit racketeering.

$25 Million Recruitment Scheme

Excerpt of the indictment. Download full indictment here

Cooperating witness 1 has admitted to law enforcement agents that between the years of approximately 2011 through 2018, clients paid him approximately $25 million – mainly funneled through the KWF charitable accounts – to bribe coaches and university administrators at elite universities nationwide. In exchange for the bribes, the coaches and administrators agreed to designate the children of these clients as recruited athletes, or some other preferred category, thereby facilitating the children’s admission to the universities.

