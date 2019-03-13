Career Technical Education in Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- If there is one thing that makes education most effective, it’s the opportunity to apply classroom learning directly into a potential career. It is this belief that leads the Rocklin Unified School District to invest in our Career Technical Education (CTE) program. Through CTE, our students have real time, hands-on experience they can use to turn their passion and purpose into a potential career.

What is CTE, you might ask? Well, when I was in high school, it was often referred to as “vocational education” in the setting of either woodshop or auto shop. Let me tell you, it has come a loooong way since then.

Acquiring valuable skills

Our CTE program is unique, offering students the opportunity to partner with local businesses to get useful experience. It’s also beneficial for employers, as they have the opportunity to hire candidates with experience and a love of their vocation, often sparked during their high school years.

CTE benefits students while offering a cost-effective advantage for our community. By preparing students for college and career readiness, employers receive top-notch work from our students. CTE also helps to address the shortages of a skilled workforce.

Mentorships & Workplace Skills

RUSD is proud of the amazing CTE students who are already contributing to our local economy. A few of our CTE success stories include: The Manufacturing program and Engineering Technology program at Rocklin High School, taught by Dan Frank, were recently honored by Rocklin’s City Council for being a great workforce development asset and major attractor for new business. The Computer Science CTE Pathway at Rocklin High School taught by Paul Werner, connects our students to a variety of professionals who make informative, compelling classroom presentations. Whitney High School’s Broadcasting program, taught by Instructor Ben Barnholdt, compete and win national awards every year. The Building Industry Technology program at Whitney High School, taught by Instructor Bret Hunter, M.Ed., includes weekly opportunities for students to be mentored by local builders.

Invitation to Local Business

Local mentors

We love when our students have a chance to experience real world, real time application of their talents and education, but we can’t do it without the support of our community. To encourage the success of our program and its students, we invite local businesses to become more involved by offering summer jobs, coming to speak to our eager students in the classroom or opening their businesses up to provide that all important real world experience.

If you would like to help us mentor our students, please reach out to RUSD Communications and Community Engagement’s Diana Capra at dcapra@rocklinusd.org.