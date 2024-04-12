Gibson Ranch Park entrance

Recreation and Relaxation Oasis in Elverta

Elverta, Calif.- At Gibson Ranch Park, the beautiful lake is the centerpiece of this local treasure in Elverta. Located in Sacramento County, it’s a very short distance from Roseville. A recreation and relaxation oasis offers a perfect escape from the daily grind.

A family-friendly park offers up wide open spaces dotted with shady tree groves to visitors looking to enjoy the many activities to be found here. The $7 entrance fee is well worth the price of admission. (You can also hike in for free!) Gibson Ranch Park is a local treasure, best experienced during spring! Here’s a few pics we snapped during our visit.

Photos

Gibson Lake
Soak in the sights alongside relaxing Gibson Lake
White horse
Equestrian staging and trails at Gibson Ranch
duck and turtle at pond
Turtles, ducks geese, fish and otters can be spotted here
trail along Dry Creek
some of Dry Creeks best spots can be had here.
Gibson Ranch Dog Park sign
Bring your canine counterparts!
three horses eating grass
open field with tree
Open spaces with lots of shady groves for chilling out
fishing dock at Gibson Ranch
Tranquil beauty at the fishing dock

Amenities

  • Picnic areas beneath tree groves
  • Playground
  • Sports fields
  • Hiking
  • Equestrian
  • Horseshoe Pits
  • Fishing Docks
  • Restrooms

Map & Directions

Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.

▶ Related▶ More from Author