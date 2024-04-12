Recreation and Relaxation Oasis in Elverta
Elverta, Calif.- At Gibson Ranch Park, the beautiful lake is the centerpiece of this local treasure in Elverta. Located in Sacramento County, it’s a very short distance from Roseville. A recreation and relaxation oasis offers a perfect escape from the daily grind.
A family-friendly park offers up wide open spaces dotted with shady tree groves to visitors looking to enjoy the many activities to be found here. The $7 entrance fee is well worth the price of admission. (You can also hike in for free!) Gibson Ranch Park is a local treasure, best experienced during spring! Here’s a few pics we snapped during our visit.
Photos
Amenities
- Picnic areas beneath tree groves
- Playground
- Sports fields
- Hiking
- Equestrian
- Horseshoe Pits
- Fishing Docks
- Restrooms
Map & Directions
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
GROW your business on the brighter side, join Roseville Today.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)