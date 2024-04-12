Recreation and Relaxation Oasis in Elverta

Elverta, Calif.- At Gibson Ranch Park, the beautiful lake is the centerpiece of this local treasure in Elverta. Located in Sacramento County, it’s a very short distance from Roseville. A recreation and relaxation oasis offers a perfect escape from the daily grind.

A family-friendly park offers up wide open spaces dotted with shady tree groves to visitors looking to enjoy the many activities to be found here. The $7 entrance fee is well worth the price of admission. (You can also hike in for free!) Gibson Ranch Park is a local treasure, best experienced during spring! Here’s a few pics we snapped during our visit.

Photos

Soak in the sights alongside relaxing Gibson Lake

Equestrian staging and trails at Gibson Ranch

Turtles, ducks geese, fish and otters can be spotted here

some of Dry Creeks best spots can be had here.

Bring your canine counterparts!

Open spaces with lots of shady groves for chilling out

Tranquil beauty at the fishing dock

Amenities

Picnic areas beneath tree groves

Playground

Sports fields

Hiking

Equestrian

Horseshoe Pits

Fishing Docks

Restrooms

