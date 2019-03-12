Familiar Face Joins Ownership Group

Lincoln, CA- The Lincoln Potters have announced that General Manager Matt Lundgren has been awarded an ownership stake in the organization. He will continue to act as General Manager and will also serve as Vice President on the Lincoln Potters Baseball Club Board of Directors as a shareholder.

“I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity given to me by Clifton Taylor and Isabel Domeyko. It has been an absolute joy to work in Lincoln the past two years representing the Potters as the GM, and I couldn’t be happier to continue to grow the organization as a member of the ownership group,” says Mr. Lundgren.

“The level of expertise in the various aspects of baseball required to successfully manage the day-to-day operations of a team like the Potters is very difficult to find in this region,” added Isabel Domeyko.

“Matt’s commitment to the Potters is exceptional and his role as an owner will help the organization further its commitment to providing the best family sports entertainment in Placer County.”

In related news, Isabel Domeyko will step into the role of President and CEO and lead the Lincoln Potters Baseball Club going forward. Clifton Taylor, who held the role of President and CEO since the company was founded in 2016, will transition to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

“Isabel’s operational experience will help strengthen our internal organization, systems, and efficiencies, while I continue to focus on developing community partnerships and providing financial oversight,” says Mr. Taylor.