Taking advantage of local trails, free parking and bike lockers

Roseville, Calif. – Looking for a new outdoor adventure close to home? Perhaps one that includes some entertainment and dining? Add in affordable and you have a stellar combination. Downtown Roseville is the starting and endpoint for this grand adventure. Let’s go Biking Roseville!

Downtown Roseville is being continuously improved and each time we visit there is always something new and fun to discover. The best way to uncover the fun is by leaving the car behind. Roseville offers both convenient on-street parking and large garages. Arriving by bike, the city includes economical bike lockers to secure your ride. Download the BikeLink app to get started.

Starting Points

Choosing your start point may depending on whether you’re going solo or not. We opted for the lower level at one of the city’s free parking garages to unload our bikes, cross the street and begin. Royer Park and the Downtown Library also provide terrific and less busy starting points. If you live near Miners Ravine Trail or the Saugstad / Royer Park Trail there are plenty of easy access points that allow you to enjoy the day fully car free!

Up to 15 Miles of Fun

The Royer Park Trail is located directly behind City Hall and offers access to miles of paved paths, parks and some dirt trails for those seeking a little off road exploration. Head toward the Reuben E. Nelson Bridge for some scenic views before connecting into Miners Ravine Trail. Here the journey continues to wind eastward toward Sierra College Blvd just north of Bayside church.

This route includes opportunities to visit the popular landmark Sculpture Park, John Piches Park, and make a crossing over a segment comprised from San Francisco’s world famous Golden Gate Bridge.

If you manage the small elevation gains along the way and finally make it to Sierra College Blvd., you’ll be rewarded on the return trip to Downtown Roseville with some nice downhill coasting opportunities. (NOTE: Pedestrians walk on left, cyclists ride on right)

Spend a day

Once your ride is complete, spend a little time recuperating under the cool shade trees or creekside at Royer Park. Then it’s time to secure your bike and make your way to one of the local eateries for a bite and a cold brew. Many changes in Downtown Roseville now provide visitors with great options for scrumptious food and quenching that thirst!

After grabbing a bite, consider exploring Downtown Roseville’s offerings on foot as you scout the next adventure. Shops, art gallery, a library and a museum are all nearby. Bonus: There’s even a bike shop downtown at Mike’s Bikes.

Roseville is a fun biking city of Northern California and the downtown area offers riders the perfect day for Biking Roseville!

Why We Love It

Convenient bike access!

Plenty of free parking!

Exploring Downtown Roseville!

Enjoy restaurants and craft brews!

Affordable fun!

Supporting local!