Vote-by-mail ballots scanned and counted first

Auburn, Calif. – The Elections Office’s recent adoption of the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) election model means expanded in-person voting opportunities for Placer County voters.

No longer assigned to a specific voting location, all eligible voters can now vote in person at any vote center in Placer County. Seven of these vote centers will be open for 11 days of in-person voting starting Feb. 24, while the remaining 22 locations will be open for four days, starting March 2. Daily hours of operation for all locations are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Election Day (March 5), when they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election were mailed to every active voter per California law; voters can return those ballots by mail, by using one of 30 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county, or in-person to the Elections Office or any open vote center.

Voters may also visit any vote center during the in-person voting period to have their voted vote-by-mail ballot scanned and counted immediately, ensuring their votes are included in the first election results released on Election Night.

Vote Center Locations

CityLocation NameAddressDates
AltaAlta Community Center33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd.Mar. 2 – 5
AuburnAuburn Veterans Hall100 East St.Mar. 2 – 5
Placer County
Clerk-Recorder Office		2956 Richardson Dr.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
ColfaxColfax Veterans Hall22 Sunset Cir.Mar. 2 – 5
ForesthillForesthill Veterans Hall24601 Harrison St.Mar. 2 – 5
Granite BayGranite Bay Library6475 Douglas Blvd.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
Granite Bay High School1 Grizzly WayMar. 2 – 5
Kings BeachNorth Tahoe Event Center8318 N. Lake Blvd.Mar. 2 – 5
LincolnLincoln Veterans Hall541 5th St.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
Sun City Lincoln Hills
Kilaga Springs Lodge		1167 Sun City Blvd.Mar. 2 – 5
Lincoln Library485 Twelve Bridges Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
LoomisLoomis Veterans Hall5945 Horseshoe Bar Rd.Mar. 2 – 5
Meadow VistaMeadow Vista Community Center1101 Meadow Vista Rd.Mar. 2 – 5
Tahoe CityThe Old Firehouse300 N. Lake Blvd.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
RocklinRocklin High School5301 Victory Ln.Mar. 2 – 5
Placer County Clerk-
Recorder-Elections Office		3715 Atherton Rd.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
Whitney High School701 Wildcat Blvd.Mar. 2 – 5
Spring View Middle School5040 5th St.Mar. 2 – 5
Sierra College – LR Building5100 Rocklin Rd.Mar. 2 – 5
RosevilleRoseville Veterans Hall110 Park Dr.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
Buljan Middle School100 Hallissy Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
Barbara Chilton Middle School4501 Bob Doyle Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
Robert C. Cooley Middle School9300 Prairie Woods WayMar. 2 – 5
Martha Riley Library1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.Feb. 24 – Mar. 5
Mike Shellito Indoor Pool10210 Fairway Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
Maidu Community Center1550 Maidu Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
@the Grounds700 Event Center Dr.Mar. 2 – 5
Roseville Church of Christ1799 Cirby WayMar. 2 – 5
West Park High School2401 Panther Pl.Mar. 2 – 5

To register to vote, replace a spoiled ballot or learn more about the VCA election model, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov, email [email protected] or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683).

