Vote-by-mail ballots scanned and counted first

Auburn, Calif. – The Elections Office’s recent adoption of the Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) election model means expanded in-person voting opportunities for Placer County voters.

No longer assigned to a specific voting location, all eligible voters can now vote in person at any vote center in Placer County. Seven of these vote centers will be open for 11 days of in-person voting starting Feb. 24, while the remaining 22 locations will be open for four days, starting March 2. Daily hours of operation for all locations are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Election Day (March 5), when they’ll be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election were mailed to every active voter per California law; voters can return those ballots by mail, by using one of 30 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county, or in-person to the Elections Office or any open vote center.

Voters may also visit any vote center during the in-person voting period to have their voted vote-by-mail ballot scanned and counted immediately, ensuring their votes are included in the first election results released on Election Night.

Vote Center Locations

City Location Name Address Dates Alta Alta Community Center 33950 Alta Bonnynook Rd. Mar. 2 – 5 Auburn Auburn Veterans Hall 100 East St. Mar. 2 – 5 Placer County

Clerk-Recorder Office 2956 Richardson Dr. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Colfax Colfax Veterans Hall 22 Sunset Cir. Mar. 2 – 5 Foresthill Foresthill Veterans Hall 24601 Harrison St. Mar. 2 – 5 Granite Bay Granite Bay Library 6475 Douglas Blvd. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Granite Bay High School 1 Grizzly Way Mar. 2 – 5 Kings Beach North Tahoe Event Center 8318 N. Lake Blvd. Mar. 2 – 5 Lincoln Lincoln Veterans Hall 541 5th St. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Sun City Lincoln Hills

Kilaga Springs Lodge 1167 Sun City Blvd. Mar. 2 – 5 Lincoln Library 485 Twelve Bridges Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 Loomis Loomis Veterans Hall 5945 Horseshoe Bar Rd. Mar. 2 – 5 Meadow Vista Meadow Vista Community Center 1101 Meadow Vista Rd. Mar. 2 – 5 Tahoe City The Old Firehouse 300 N. Lake Blvd. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Rocklin Rocklin High School 5301 Victory Ln. Mar. 2 – 5 Placer County Clerk-

Recorder-Elections Office 3715 Atherton Rd. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Whitney High School 701 Wildcat Blvd. Mar. 2 – 5 Spring View Middle School 5040 5th St. Mar. 2 – 5 Sierra College – LR Building 5100 Rocklin Rd. Mar. 2 – 5 Roseville Roseville Veterans Hall 110 Park Dr. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Buljan Middle School 100 Hallissy Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 Barbara Chilton Middle School 4501 Bob Doyle Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 Robert C. Cooley Middle School 9300 Prairie Woods Way Mar. 2 – 5 Martha Riley Library 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Feb. 24 – Mar. 5 Mike Shellito Indoor Pool 10210 Fairway Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 Maidu Community Center 1550 Maidu Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 @the Grounds 700 Event Center Dr. Mar. 2 – 5 Roseville Church of Christ 1799 Cirby Way Mar. 2 – 5 West Park High School 2401 Panther Pl. Mar. 2 – 5

To register to vote, replace a spoiled ballot or learn more about the VCA election model, visit https://www.placercountyelections.gov, email [email protected] or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683).

