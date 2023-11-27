Environmental Utilities teams up with local organizations to fight food insecurity, promote water efficiency during the holidays

Roseville, Calif.- In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Society and Green Acres Nursery and Supply, Roseville Environmental Utilities gives free succulents in exchange for canned goods. The goal is to encourage water use efficiency and offer a way for customers to help those in need during the holidays.

For over a week, residents can donate nonperishable canned food items and receive one free succulent and water-saving tips to encourage efficient water use. All donated food will be given to the Roseville St.Vincent de Paul Society to ease food insecurity during the holidays.

Green Acres Nursery and Supply is providing the succulents – a great way to start the conversation about water efficiency.

Nov 28 – Dec 9

When: November 28 – December 9 (not accepting donations on December 3 or 4), from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Roseville Utility Exploration Center, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747

