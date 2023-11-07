Placer HHS accepting clothing donations for children, holiday gifts, and items for animal shelter

Winter clothing for kids in need

Auburn, Calif. – As the season of giving begins, Placer County Health and Human Services is highlighting a few opportunities to support local children and others in need.

Human Services is accepting winter clothing donations for kids and teens in need through November 22 at several locations throughout the county: gloves, socks, beanies and knit hats, scarves, thermals, coats, jackets and any other outerwear.

Resource Express Event

The clothes will be handed out to children at the agency’s Dec. 1 “Resource Express Event,” which will take place at the Auburn Boys and Girls Club (679 Lincoln Way). The event is open to all families in Placer County and will feature resources, food trucks, giveaways, games, holiday photos, fun and education for families in Placer County. View flyers below (English, Spanish and Russian). Organizations interested in hosting a booth may contact [email protected].

“We’ve seen so much generosity from our community over the years, and it truly makes a difference in the lives of local families and animals. We’re grateful for support this year to brighten the holiday season for everyone in Placer.” HHS director Dr. Rob Oldham

Foster Children

Each year Placer County also works to collect gifts for foster children and other children served by HHS. Each child is asked what they’d like for Christmas and then the request is notated on a tag. This year, The Goularte Group is helping organize the drive for Placer County. Those interested in purchasing gifts for local foster children can visit this website to select a child and sign up. A holiday event will take place Dec. 9 at the Loomis Train Depot, 5775 Horseshoe Bar Road. Unwrapped gift donations will be collected from donors at this time and holiday celebrations will take place. More information is available by calling 916-741-0616 or at www.holidaymiracleprogram.com.

Animal Services

Finally, donations are greatly appreciated at the Placer County Animal Services shelter: new/used (clean) towels and blankets (especially soft throw blankets), as well as treats and toys for dogs, cats, bunnies and other pets. Information about monetary donations and wish lists are available on the PCAS website. The shelter’s annual Holiday Giving Tree donation drive will begin after Thanksgiving and run through the New Year holiday, enabling shelter visitors to select a tag featuring a shelter pet and donate the items that they have requested.

Russian, English, & Spanish Flyer