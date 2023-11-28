Renewed Optimism and Progress in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- For a thriving and growing city of approximately 150,000, Downtown Roseville has always seemed a bit at odds with itself over the years. Growing pains provide a sense of incongruence as the past bends and yields to the future in an elongated series of fits and starts.

In the past, businesses have arrived to great fanfare and then quietly departed when expectations failed to deliver customers and profitability. The ability to gain long-term traction has been a huge challenge for both small and large business in this part of town.

Despite the challenges of transforming this once quiet city with a small-town America vibe to a contemporary one, The City of Roseville continues to optimistically press forward.

Positive Signs Abound

Years in the making, the City has worked tirelessly with dramatic progress while continuing to lay the groundwork for a prosperous future. Vernon Town Square, multi-tiered parking garages, improved walk-ability, facade improvements offer a glimpse of the improvements going on. Downtown Roseville is becoming a more appealing, convenient, and accessible place to visit.

Holidays Season shines brightly

Shining a little more brightly in November and December, Downtown Roseville has an extra special glow this time of year! With an assortment of holiday events that include a parade, tree lighting, the Santa Hustle and more, downtown welcomes you for all-ages holiday fun! Don’t forget to explore Roseville Today’s local Holiday guide!

Thirst for Local Entertainment

South Placer County residents have an abundance of disposable income and enjoy getting out for fun. They gladly venture to locales that offer a robust entertainment experience. Downtown Roseville is a ripe location for delivering a full experience that will help keep more dollars in the community while attracting tourism dollars.

Goldfield Trading Post on Vernon Street is a popular draw, offering an assortment of concerts than span musical genres. It provides a great excuse to head downtown for a pre- show dinner and drink before catching a concert.

For a more low-key pace, explore an exhibit at Blue Line Arts then head down Vernon St for a bite. Goose Port Public House is the hot destination with a fun vibe that serves up a tasty menu and drinks, seating is available both indoors and outdoors. Weather permitting, outdoors is our pick.

Monk’s Cellar is also a popular go-to for an award-winning brew and meal. Trax Taproom & Kitchen offers cold craft beers and bites.. Additional eateries to explore are also located along on Vernon Street. Hours vary.

Royer Park

For those with young ones in tow, Royer Park is a short walk from the parking garage. There is plenty of shade available and kids can burn off some of their energy. Stroll down Vernon Street for a post-playground lunch.

Just A Matter of Momentum?

Roseville has been evolving as it seeks to revitalize the downtown as a hub of activity that extends beyond City-sponsored gatherings and events.

Somehow, the current wave of new energy feels much different than previous iterations. There’s a sense of positive momentum that we haven’t experienced before. We hope it continues!

One thing is certain; a robust and thriving Downtown scene in Roseville is a tremendous asset to the community. Let’s keep the momentum going Roseville! Welcome to the brighter side!

