Placer County Supervisor elected as board chair

Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) Board of Directors has elected Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore as the 2021 board chair and City of Sacramento Councilmember Rick Jennings as board vice chair.

Chair Gore joined the SACOG board in 2019 and served as chair of the Policy and Innovation subcommittee in 2020. She has served on the Placer County Board of Supervisors since 2019. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, she served on the Roseville City Council from 2012 to 2018, including time as vice mayor and mayor. Gore has more than two decades of local public policy and business experience. She is active in the Roseville business community, having managed government and community relations for a healthcare system in the Greater Sacramento area for 17 years.

She is an active member of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce, and in 2010, she received the Chamber’s “Athena Award”, which honors women in South Placer County who make significant, positive impacts in the community. She was the founding chair of the Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center, and currently serves on the Roseville City Schools Foundation Board and as a Trustee for William Jessup University.

“Housing opportunity and stability is critical to our economic recovery and building a thriving region” Bonnie Gore, Placer County Supervisor Bonnie Gore

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues in the region to serve as board chair for 2021,” said Gore. “Among my top priorities are economic development, fiscal sustainability, and positive collaboration between local jurisdictions. I want to help SACOG push our region to build a wider mix of housing types across the region. Housing opportunity and stability is critical to our economic recovery and building a thriving region. Among many goals, I plan to work with the board to effect reasonable and measurable policy change at the local level while looking for state funding to advance the region’s Green Means Go initiative.”

Rick Jennings

Vice Chair Jennings has served on the SACOG board since 2019. In 2014 he was elected to the Sacramento City Council to represent District Seven, which includes the communities of Greenhaven, Pocket, the Detroit Boulevard area, Delta Shores, and a large portion of the Valley Hi community. Jennings was appointed vice mayor for the City of Sacramento in 2016.

Since 1997 Jennings, a former NFL player, has been the chief executive officer of the Center for Fathers and Families (CFF), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families and building communities in Sacramento. CFF serves over 1,800 at-risk youth each day with after school programs and 100 adults weekly with parenting, anger management, domestic violence classes, and health services. He was elected to the Sacramento City Unified School Board of Directors in 1996 and served for 12 years.

“I am eager to continue my work at SACOG in the role of vice chair of the board for 2021,” said Jennings. “I have worked on building healthy and equitable communities for decades. I look forward to bringing my passion to a regional scale to support cities and counties as we work to invest in communities with opportunities for all residents to live, work, play, and thrive. The work SACOG does to improve air quality and increase transportation options is a critical piece of vibrant communities and I look forward to working together with the SACOG board, staff, and the community on those issues.”

12 New Members Welcomed

The SACOG board welcomed 12 new members at its meeting. They are: Sutter County Supervisor Karm Bains; City of Roseville Mayor Krista Bernasconi; Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford; Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum; City of Colfax Mayor Pro Tem Trinity Burruss; Loomis Town Councilmember Jan Clark-Crets; Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond; Live Oak Councilmember Lakhvir Ghag, West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero; City of Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Porsche Middleton; El Dorado County Supervisor Wendy Thomas; and Isleton Councilmember Iva Walton.

Chair Gore also announced committee appointments for 2021. They are: Policy and Innovation Committee Chair Michael Saragosa, a councilmember from the City of Placerville, and Vice Chair Mike Kozlowski, the Mayor of the City of Folsom; Land Use and Natural Resources Committee Chair Jill Gayaldo, the Mayor of the City of Rocklin, and Vice Chair Patrick Kennedy, a supervisor from Sacramento County; Transportation Committee Chair Darren Suen, a councilmember from the City of Elk Grove, and Vice Chairs David Sander, a councilmember from the City of Rancho Cordova and Matt Spokely, the Mayor of the City of Auburn.