Annual Holiday Shopping Spree Dec. 7

Roseville, CA- The 31st annual Tommy Apostolos Fund shopping spree for children in need will take place in Roseville on December 7, 2019.

Every Christmas for the past 30 years, the Tommy Apostolos shopping spree has purchased new clothes and shoes for children in need. This year’s shopping spree will help provide essentials for approximately 400 kids.

Kohl’s Department Store

10375 Fairway Drive, Roseville

Pleasant Grove Road north exit off of Highway 65

Saturday, December 7, 2019, 5:00 am

Shoppers have approximately $125 to spend on each child to purchase essentials like clothes, shoes, socks, etc.

About

How it Started in 1988–In memory of Tommy Apostolos, a long-time employee of Roseville Telephone (now CCI), the Apostolos Family along with Roseville Police, Roseville Telephone and Roseville Elementary Schools joined together to take 10 needy kids shopping in Roseville. Today we take over 500 kids per year shopping at Kohl’s in Roseville and Sacramento. We raise funds each year – in total we have taken over 9,000 children shopping, spending nearly $2 million!

Getting Involved

To volunteer or donate, please visit www.TommyAFund.com