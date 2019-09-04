Supporting access to care, healthy eating and active living, community and family safety, and mental health services
Roseville, CA- Kaiser Permanente has awarded $1.8 million in grants to 61 local nonprofit organizations that improve the health of under-served communities throughout greater Sacramento, many that are serving Roseville and Placer County residents.
Community Benefit grants are awarded every year to local organizations working on specific programs and projects that align with Kaiser Permanente’s mission and goals. Funding priorities are informed by the tri-annual Community Health Needs Assessment
All the grants help fund projects in the following categories:
- Access to care and coverage
- Community and family safety
- Mental health and wellness
- Healthy Eating Active Living
The grant recipients include local non-profits, public health agencies, school districts, and service organizations.
“Part of Kaiser Permanente’s social mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve and invest in programs that address their needs,” said Jordan Herget, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “We are happy to continue to provide these grants to these organizations whose work is vital to the community.”
In Roseville, the Latino Leadership Council received a grant for CREER En Tu Salud, which is a health navigation program for Spanish-speaking and underinsured adults. Promotores meet with families at home or community events during the evenings and weekends to conduct assessments and provide linkages to health care services and supports.
“The Community Benefit grant not only creates access, so our communities meet their short-term healthcare needs, but it also supports our promotores to educate and build the capacity of our Latino populations for their overall wellness. Kaiser Permanente has been a great supporter and partner and we greatly appreciate them,” said Elisa Herrera, Executive Director, Latino Leadership Council, Inc.
In addition to the Latino Leadership Council, other grant recipients serving Roseville/ Placer County include:
Community Recovery Resources, Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, KidsFirst, Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center, Placer County Office of Education, Placer Food Bank, Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Seniors First, Sierra College Foundation, Sierra Forever Families, Stand Up Placer, Inc., The Gathering Inn and WellSpace Health.
Complete list of 2019 grantees in greater Sacramento:
Access to Care and Coverage:
- Breathe California Sacramento Region – Safe Air Spaces
- Community Service, Education, and Research Fund – SPIRIT Program
- Elk Grove Unified School District – EGUSD Teen Parent Program
- Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance – Road to Recovery
- Latino Leadership Council – CREER En Tu Salud
- Sacramento Covered – Access to Care Project
- Saint Vincent de Paul Society – Free Urgent Care Medical Clinic
- Seniors First – Health Express
- The Gathering Inn- Interim Care Program
- The Health Communication Research Institute – Joshua’s House Homeless Hospice Program
- Valley High School Health TECH Academy – CACHE Outreach & CHW Intern Project
- Yolo County Children’s Alliance – West Sacramento Family Resource Center
- Yolo Healthy Aging Alliance – Senior Health Access Resource Guide
- WellSpace Health – T3 Foothills
- WellSpace Health – T3 South Sacramento
Community and Family Safety:
- 3 Strands Global Foundation – Employ + Empower Program
- Always Knocking – Multicomponent Health Care System
- Big Brothers, Big Sisters- Big Impact on Safety
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Sacramento – Juvenile Justice Empowerment & Employment Program
- Breakthrough Sacramento – Healthier Futures Thru Academic Attainment
- Child Abuse Prevention Council – Unite4Kids
- City Year – Fern Bacon Team Sponsor
- Community Against Sexual Harm – Safe Women
- Community Recovery Resources – Wellness Navigation
- JUMA Ventures – JUMA Youth Connect
- Mutual Assistance Network – Youth Employment
- My Sister’s House – Communicating & Countering Abuse/Trauma in Teens
- People Reaching Out – Youth & Family Collective
- Placer County Office of Education – Trauma Responsive System of Support
- ReIMAGINE Mack Road Partnership – ReVITALIZE Community C.A.R.E. Project
- Roberts Family Development Center – Youth Development Initiative
- Sacramento Children’s Home – Crisis Nursery Program
- Sheriff’s Community Impact Program – Deputy Friend Youth Outreach Program
- Stand Up Placer, Inc. – Victims’ Services Program
- WEAVE – Case Management & Advocacy Project
Mental and Behavioral Health:
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition – Sacramento Mental Health Project
- First Step Communities – Shelter/Rehousing Program
- KidsFirst – Youth Mental Wellness
- Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center – Family Wellness Initiative
- Parent Teacher Home Visit Project, Inc. – Social-Emotional Wellness through Home Visits
- Sacramento City Unified School District – Connect Center & LGBTW Access to Mental Health Care & Support Services
- Sacramento Loaves and Fishes – Mental Health Services for Homeless Adults
- Sacramento Self-Help Housing – Shared Housing Operations
- Saint John’s Program for Real Change – Psychotropic Medication and Client Support for Women Experiencing Homelessness
- Sierra Forever Families – FFPSA Early Compliance
- The Gathering Inn – Mental Health Clinician
- TLCS, Inc. (Hope Cooperative) – Co-occurring Substance Use Recovery Program
- WIND Youth Services – Connections Program
- Women’s Empowerment – Homeless Women’s Health
- Capitol Impact – Hospital Industry Mental Health Program
Healthy Eating Active Living:
- City of Folsom Parks & Recreation – Folsom STARS
- Elk Grove Food Bank Services – Healthy Food, Healthy Lifestyle
- Folsom Cordova Unified School District – Growing Together
- Food Literacy Center – Food Literacy for Low-Income Kids
- Health Education Council – Neighborhood Cohesion Through HEAL (Walk With Friends 3.0)
- NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center – Improving Health at the Oak Park Farmers Market
- Placer Food Bank – Feed Our Future
- River City Food Bank – CalFresh Expansion
- Sierra College Foundation – Sierra Promise – Overcoming Barriers
- Soil Born Farms Urban Agriculture & Education Project – Eat Your Veggies
- The GreenHouse – REAL Achievers Youth Project
- Union Gospel Mission – Iron Sharpens Iron Fitness Center
- Franklin Neighborhood Development Corporation – Sacramento Mercado