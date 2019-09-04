Supporting access to care, healthy eating and active living, community and family safety, and mental health services

Roseville, CA- Kaiser Permanente has awarded $1.8 million in grants to 61 local nonprofit organizations that improve the health of under-served communities throughout greater Sacramento, many that are serving Roseville and Placer County residents.

Community Benefit grants are awarded every year to local organizations working on specific programs and projects that align with Kaiser Permanente’s mission and goals. Funding priorities are informed by the tri-annual Community Health Needs Assessment

All the grants help fund projects in the following categories:

Access to care and coverage

Community and family safety

Mental health and wellness

Healthy Eating Active Living

The grant recipients include local non-profits, public health agencies, school districts, and service organizations.

“Part of Kaiser Permanente’s social mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve and invest in programs that address their needs,” said Jordan Herget, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “We are happy to continue to provide these grants to these organizations whose work is vital to the community.”

In Roseville, the Latino Leadership Council received a grant for CREER En Tu Salud, which is a health navigation program for Spanish-speaking and underinsured adults. Promotores meet with families at home or community events during the evenings and weekends to conduct assessments and provide linkages to health care services and supports.

“The Community Benefit grant not only creates access, so our communities meet their short-term healthcare needs, but it also supports our promotores to educate and build the capacity of our Latino populations for their overall wellness. Kaiser Permanente has been a great supporter and partner and we greatly appreciate them,” said Elisa Herrera, Executive Director, Latino Leadership Council, Inc.

In addition to the Latino Leadership Council, other grant recipients serving Roseville/ Placer County include:

Community Recovery Resources, Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, KidsFirst, Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center, Placer County Office of Education, Placer Food Bank, Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Seniors First, Sierra College Foundation, Sierra Forever Families, Stand Up Placer, Inc., The Gathering Inn and WellSpace Health.

Complete list of 2019 grantees in greater Sacramento:

Access to Care and Coverage:

Breathe California Sacramento Region – Safe Air Spaces

Community Service, Education, and Research Fund – SPIRIT Program

Elk Grove Unified School District – EGUSD Teen Parent Program

Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance – Road to Recovery

Latino Leadership Council – CREER En Tu Salud

Sacramento Covered – Access to Care Project

Saint Vincent de Paul Society – Free Urgent Care Medical Clinic

Seniors First – Health Express

The Gathering Inn- Interim Care Program

The Health Communication Research Institute – Joshua’s House Homeless Hospice Program

Valley High School Health TECH Academy – CACHE Outreach & CHW Intern Project

Yolo County Children’s Alliance – West Sacramento Family Resource Center

Yolo Healthy Aging Alliance – Senior Health Access Resource Guide

WellSpace Health – T3 Foothills

WellSpace Health – T3 South Sacramento

Community and Family Safety:

3 Strands Global Foundation – Employ + Empower Program

Always Knocking – Multicomponent Health Care System

Big Brothers, Big Sisters- Big Impact on Safety

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Sacramento – Juvenile Justice Empowerment & Employment Program

Breakthrough Sacramento – Healthier Futures Thru Academic Attainment

Child Abuse Prevention Council – Unite4Kids

City Year – Fern Bacon Team Sponsor

Community Against Sexual Harm – Safe Women

Community Recovery Resources – Wellness Navigation

JUMA Ventures – JUMA Youth Connect

Mutual Assistance Network – Youth Employment

My Sister’s House – Communicating & Countering Abuse/Trauma in Teens

People Reaching Out – Youth & Family Collective

Placer County Office of Education – Trauma Responsive System of Support

ReIMAGINE Mack Road Partnership – ReVITALIZE Community C.A.R.E. Project

Roberts Family Development Center – Youth Development Initiative

Sacramento Children’s Home – Crisis Nursery Program

Sheriff’s Community Impact Program – Deputy Friend Youth Outreach Program

Stand Up Placer, Inc. – Victims’ Services Program

WEAVE – Case Management & Advocacy Project

Mental and Behavioral Health:

Anti-Recidivism Coalition – Sacramento Mental Health Project

First Step Communities – Shelter/Rehousing Program

KidsFirst – Youth Mental Wellness

Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center – Family Wellness Initiative

Parent Teacher Home Visit Project, Inc. – Social-Emotional Wellness through Home Visits

Sacramento City Unified School District – Connect Center & LGBTW Access to Mental Health Care & Support Services

Sacramento Loaves and Fishes – Mental Health Services for Homeless Adults

Sacramento Self-Help Housing – Shared Housing Operations

Saint John’s Program for Real Change – Psychotropic Medication and Client Support for Women Experiencing Homelessness

Sierra Forever Families – FFPSA Early Compliance

The Gathering Inn – Mental Health Clinician

TLCS, Inc. (Hope Cooperative) – Co-occurring Substance Use Recovery Program

WIND Youth Services – Connections Program

Women’s Empowerment – Homeless Women’s Health

Capitol Impact – Hospital Industry Mental Health Program

Healthy Eating Active Living: