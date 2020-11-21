Roseville, Calif. – The California chapter of the Consolidated Communications Foundation is now accepting funding requests for 2021 from nonprofit organizations serving the Sacramento and Roseville area.

The Consolidated Communications Foundation is funded by employee contributions and a gift from the company. The Foundation board consists of Consolidated Communications employees and all administrative costs are absorbed by the Company. This model allows 100 percent of donated funds to go directly to the nonprofit organizations providing critical services to the community.

Employee-funded foundation supports local nonprofits serving critical needs

The foundation prioritizes funding grass roots nonprofit organizations directly addressing hunger and homelessness, children’s and families’ critical needs, and physical and mental health in greater Sacramento and Placer Counties. Funding requests are accepted on an annual basis, from Nov. 16 through Jan. 15, 2021.

“This past year took a toll on our community and we expect the needs to continue rising next year,” said Joseph Glenn, senior director for small and medium business sales and California foundation president at Consolidated Communications. “I’m so proud to be part of this engaged employee group, who continue to give so generously in support of their neighbors in need. It’s a testament to our company values, and the deep care employees have for this community.”

Since 1992, the California and Kansas chapters of the Consolidated Communications Foundation have given $5.5 million to nonprofits serving the local communities. Contributions are awarded on an annual basis through a funding application process, open from Nov. 16 to Jan. 15.

For addition information, visit Consolidated Communications Foundation