Supporting Residents in Need

Auburn, Calif. – Placer Community Foundation (PCF) has established the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund to accept donations from those who wish to support local fire victims. With many structures threatened and thousands of residents under evacuation orders, dollars raised by the fund will be mobilized at the earliest opportunity to meet the greatest needs.

“As the Mosquito Fire continues to grow and threaten the homes and welfare of our neighbors, we seek to raise significant funds that will go directly to the people impacted,” stated Jessica Hubbard, philanthropic services manager, Placer Community Foundation.

As of Friday morning, the blaze has burned over 25,100 acres with containment at 0%. Property damage is unable to be determined due to rapid-fire growth and limited on-scene resources. PCF is in close contact with the County of Placer and our nonprofit partners to determine the most efficient way to identify the varying needs of individuals and provide them the financial support. Information for those in need of assistance will be posted on our website as soon as possible at placercf.org/relief.

“While details of this incident continue to emerge, some residents in the impacted areas will need assistance in the days and weeks to come,” said Placer County District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Cindy Gustafson. “As our incredibly generous community has done in past emergencies, please consider helping our neighbors by contributing what you can to Placer Community Foundation’s Mosquito Fire Relief Fund.”

Ways to Contribute

Tax-deductible contributions to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund can be made online at Network for Good.

Gifts by check are made payable to: Placer Community Foundation, with Mosquito Fire Relief Fund in the check memo. Mail to Placer Community Foundation, P.O. Box 9207, Auburn, CA 95604

PCF also accepts gifts of appreciated stock and contributions through an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Contact our office at (530) 885-4920 for information on these options.

About Placer Community Foundation

Placer Community Foundation (PCF) grows local giving to strengthen our community by connecting donors who care with causes that matter. Known for sound financial management and knowledge of the nonprofit sector, the Community Foundation continually monitors the region to better understand the nature of local needs, so that it can invest in areas such as arts and culture, education, health and human services, animals and the environment.