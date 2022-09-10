Placer County Animal Services under strain

Roseville, Calif. – Placer County Animal Services has been inundated with animal evacuees due to the Mosquito fire. Placer SPCA is working in tandem to support the efforts of Placer County Animal Services by doing everything possible to alleviate the strain they are under as they work around the clock to provide shelter to animal evacuees.

Thursday evening Placer SPCA transferred in close to 30 adoption animals from the Placer County Animal Services shelter. Bringing the adoptable animals to Placer SPCA will free up space allowing Placer County Animal Services to continue to provide shelter to local animal evacuees in this time of crisis.

“We already feel the strain of so many animals in care but during times of crisis we come together and figure out how to make things work.” Leilani Fratis, Placer SPCA CEO

In addition to housing some of the Placer County Animal Services adoptable animals, Placer SPCA is collecting items they urgently need. We are asking the community to visit our website to view the needed items and drop off donations to:

Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center

200 Tahoe Avenue, Roseville

Community Center

For more information on the items that are desperately needed at Placer County Animal Services please visit https://placerspca.org/donation-drive-mosquito-fire-animal-evacuees/.

Immediate Needs (as of 9/10/22)

Towels/Blankets/Beds

20 Quart & 70 Quart Livestock Buckets

Low Sided Rubbermaid Livestock Feeding Pans

Fly Masks for Horses – With or Without Ears

Disposable Cat Litter Pans (foil lasagna pans or cardboard donut boxes work). Otherwise, any new litter pans are fine.

Cat Litter

1 pt, 1 Qt, 2 Qt Metal or Plastic Food Dishes (Stainless steel ideal, but any size/material is fine)

Unused Disposable Food Dishes (1/4 lb and 1/2 lb french fry trays work well) but anything is fine

Fly Spray