Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire.

The fire near Foresthill has burned 29,585 acres (~46 sq miles) and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.

A local emergency proclamation asserts continuing risk to life and property and that the response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Placer’s proclamation requests state and federal assistance, but neither a state nor a federal disaster has yet been declared that would authorize individual disaster assistance for residents and businesses.

“Our first responders are putting up an extraordinary fight under very difficult conditions to protect communities in the path of this fire and we’re so grateful for their efforts,” said Placer County Acting County Executive Officer and Emergency Services Director Jane Christenson.

Access to resources

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure those who are affected get the support they need and deserve and this proclamation is a key step in making sure we’ve got access to all available resources that can help.”

Mosquito Fire

Location: near OxBow Reservoir east of Forest Hill, Placer County

Size: ~ 30,000 acres

Containment: 0%

» Placer County Evacuation Map