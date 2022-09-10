Resources continue to be available to Placer residents

Rocklin, Calif. – An emergency shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees opens at 10 a.m. today at Sierra College in Rocklin, and the former shelter site at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn has closed.

Residents under mandatory evacuation due to the Mosquito Fire can access the shelter, operated by the American Red Cross, at Sierra College.

Sierra College

5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin (enter on Rocklin Road)

Parking will be in Lot B

Shelter will be in the cafeteria (building J)

The RV/Trailer Temporary Evacuation Point Parking at the Auburn Regional Park Gym (3770 Richardson Drive, Auburn) also remains operational for parking, bathrooms and shower access only (no hookups or sleeping spaces).

As the fire has progressed, more than 60 residents have taken shelter each day inside the emergency shelter operated by the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross accepts online donations here.

Animals

After reaching capacity at the Animal Services Center in Auburn, evacuated animals should now be taken to the Nevada County Fairgrounds:

Nevada County Fairgrounds – small and large animals

11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

Enter through gate 8 for check in; drop-off only (no camping)

*No chickens/poultry due to avian flu.

Between the two locations, more than 350 evacuated animals from dogs and cats to horses and goats are currently being cared for by dedicated teams of staff and volunteers.

Additional community resources can be accessed by calling 211 (or 1-833-342-5211 for Placer residents outside of the county). For those looking to help, donation information is available on the Ready Placer dashboard.