Attractive subcompact SUV delivers despite challenges

Roseville, Calif.- There are some major criticisms of the 2022 Lexus UX 250h, a subcompact luxury sport utility vehicle.

Detractors say it has two primary deficiencies – it’s less practical (starting at around $34,300) from a cost standpoint and not very powerful.

Critics say one can opt for a cheaper version of the UX 250h that they claim is precariously close to a well-equipped RAV4 Hybrid.

Yet its supporters are quick to point out the UX 250h is ideal for folks who want a small hatchback-like SUV that’s comfortable and provides terrific fuel economy.

We see the good and bad with the Lexus hybrid. However, the prevailing opinion here is the UX 250h has sufficient power and is very fun to drive.

It has the stability to zip around corners, maneuver adroitly into small parking spaces, and handles itself well on challenging roads in a sporty fashion. Note the 250h F Sport trim features a performance package that can amp up the performance.

We took it on a spring ski trip and it performed well in the high country. For an active person, the hybrid SUV can be an ideal vehicle to make the most of some adventures, even though it’s not designed to travel off-road.

Fuel efficiency

What stands out regarding the UX 250h is its physical appearance, cool interior makeup, and its fuel efficiency. This hybrid powertrain gets 38-41 mpg (10 mpg more than the UX 200) and can travel an estimated 412 miles on one 12.5-gallon tank.

The UX exterior features an angular front end, an hourglass grille, cool lightning bolt-like headlights, and an LED light bar that stretches across the full width of the tailgate.

The interior is stylishly configured, has plenty of techie qualities, and enough room for two or three people to load up and head out on a road trip.

Performance

The UX 250h, which debuted in 2019 and has three trim levels (base, F Sport, Luxury), gets dinged for its suspect performance.

But we found the performance more than adequate in our travels. The hybrid model engine is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder with 181 horsepower (12 more hp than the standard UX 250). It goes 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds.

2022 Lexus UX 250h

Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 181 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 38-41 mpg

Price estimate: $34,300 to $40,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Interior

While the interior layout is impressive, not everything is perfect. The 10-3-inch infotainment system is not user-friendly for the driver. It can be distracting due to its unintuitive touchpad.

Although the vehicle seats five, more than two people in the back seat is a squeeze. The seating is comfortable up front and there’s also good room (for two) in the back. The cargo area is limited at 17.1 cubic feet.

Overall, we’re a fan of the 2022 Lexus UX 250h. It’s an attractive subcompact SUV that provides a fun ride and delivers excellent fuel economy.