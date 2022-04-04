Roseville’s latest school part of Center Joint Unified School District
Roseville, Calif.- On April 7, 2022, Rex Fortune Elementary School will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for Roseville’s newest elementary school site. Located at 4601 Upland Drive, the ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Roseville’s population boom continues to expand further to the west and south as Placer County grows. To help meet the growing demands of the numerous new developments which are being filled as quickly as they are built, new schools continue to sprout.
The newest school slated for construction is Rex Fortune Elementary School which will be part of the Center Joint Unified School District which also serves the neighboring community of Antelope.
1,000 Students, 40 Classrooms
According to documents filed with the State of California, the 13.2 acre site will include construction of an elementary school designed to house approximately 1000 students. When completed, the facility is expected to have 40 classrooms, a multipurpose room and cafeteria, administrative offices, support facilities, hardcourt and turf playfields, and adequate parking.
