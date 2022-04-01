Funding, acquisition, and use of military equipment information under AB 481

Folsom, Calif. – According to AB 481, Folsom Police Department and other law enforcement agencies must adopt a written military equipment use policy by ordinance in a public forum if they wish to continue the use of previously acquired equipment and to acquire new equipment.

The Folsom City Council will be asked to adopt an ordinance approving the proposed military equipment use policy at its regular meeting on April 26.

Folsom Police Department’s Draft Policy

Review a list of equipment that Folsom Police Department currently owns and maintains that meets the AB 481 defined list of military equipment. (see below)

The list of AB 481 defined equipment includes a description of each item, its intended purpose and authorized use, financial impact, rules that govern the use of the equipment, and the training that is required before any FPD personnel use the equipment.

Folsom Police Department hosts opportunities for members of the public to learn more about this equipment and provide input.

Community Review March

The most recent meeting was scheduled for March 31, 2022 at the Folsom Police Dept.

Officers were scheduled to available to discuss the use of the equipment and answer any questions from community members. Feedback from this meeting will be incorporated into the Staff Report to City Council regarding the Folsom Police Department’s Draft Military Equipment Policy.

The report is currently scheduled to be shared with Folsom City Council at its April 26 meeting.

Folsom Police Military Equipment Inventory