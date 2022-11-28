Hybrid powertrain now standard

Roseville, Calif.- Introduced earlier this year, the latest version of the Lexus UX 250h returns minus a gas-powered version, making the hybrid powertrain standard.

Some would suggest that Lexus developed the subcompact SUV as another way to get loyal Toyota buyers interested in a luxury product. Critics say one can opt for a cheaper version of the UX 250h by purchasing a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, a larger SUV than the Lexus hybrid.

The 2023 Lexus UX 250h arrives with additional changes then just dropping its traditional gas-powered model. Those changes include improved safety, new infotainment interface and performance upgrades for the F Sport model.

But essentially, nothing major differentiates last year’s UX 250h from the 2023 version. It’s still ideal for folks who want a small hatchback-like SUV that’s comfortable and provides terrific fuel economy. The prevailing viewpoint here is it possesses sufficient power and is very fun to drive.

The ride

It has the stability to zip around corners, maneuver adroitly into small parking spaces, and handles itself well on challenging roads in a sporty fashion. Note the 250h F Sport trim features a performance package that can amp up the performance.

What stands out regarding the UX 250h is its physical appearance, cool interior makeup and its fuel efficiency. This hybrid gets 38-41 mpg and can travel roughly 500 miles on one 12.5-gallon tank.

The UX exterior features an angular front end, an hourglass grille, cool lightning bolt-like headlights, and an LED light bar that stretches across the full width of the tailgate. The interior is stylishly configured, has plenty of technological qualities, and enough room for two or three people to load up and head out on a road trip.

Offered in three trim levels (base, F Sport, Luxury), the UX 250h gets criticized for its suspect performance. But we found the performance more than adequate in our travels. All models have a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 181 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds.

Standard driving safety features include automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control system with lane-centering, and lane-keeping assist.

AT A GLANCE – 2023 LEXUS UX 250h

Performance: 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 181 horsepower

Price estimate: $35,200 to $40,300

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/unlimited; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Mileage estimate: 38-41 mpg

A look inside

Two big things took place with the interior – the dashboard layout has been moved to better accommodate the driver and the annoying touchpad controller has been eliminated. There’s an 8-inch standard display with an optional 12.3-inch screen also available. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports, and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot.

Although the vehicle seats five, more than two people in the back seat is a squeeze. The seating is comfortable up front and there’s also good leg and head room (for two) in the back. The cargo area is limited at 17.1 cubic feet.

The 2023 Lexus UX 250h is an attractive luxury subcompact SUV that provides a fun ride and delivers excellent fuel economy.

