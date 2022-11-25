Rocklin Neighborhood Santa Visits

Rocklin, Calif.- Every December the Rocklin Firefighters are called upon to assist Santa Claus in visiting the neighborhoods of Rocklin. This tradition has been occurring in Rocklin since the 1970s and has continued to be a favorite event of families in the community.

Santa leaves the fire stations each night around 5:30pm. There is no set route for each night. This is part of the magic, so open those windows and listen for the sirens and music!

Follow Santa’s Route!

View the map to know Santa’s route at each area and day. Match the day with the schedule below.

Day 1 – 11/28

Day 2 – 11/29

Day 3 – 11/30

Day 4 – 12/1

Day 5 – 12/2

Day 6 – 12/5

Day 7 – 12/6

Day 8 – 12/7

Day 9 – 12/8 (makeup day in case of inclement weather

Day 10 – 12/9 (makeup day in case of inclement weather

While we make every attempt to visit all parts of the designated areas each scheduled night, days may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. Santa and helpers are made mostly of sugar; therefore, inclement weather might postpone tours. Santa cannot proceed into gated communities, private streets, small streets and courts with limited fire engine turnaround, and apartment complexes.

