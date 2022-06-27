Upscale SUV that can hang with many of the class leaders

Roseville, Calif.- If black happens to be an attractive color when shopping for a large luxury sport utility vehicle, then the 2022 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian is a must see.

This is an SUV that is decked out in black. Its huge 22-inch wheels come with black inserts. There’s also black badging, black exterior mirrors and window trim, plus an appealing – you guessed it – black grille. And that’s just the exterior. The Wagoneer Obsidian features a black interior décor that includes the metal instrument panel trim and decorative piano black appliques.

Of course, the Obsidian trim model can be purchased with a totally black exterior. However, if the overall black theme is a bit too much, the stylish SUV is also available in white, gray and silver. Note that purchasing the Grand Wagoneer Obsidian (starting price roughly $101,900) will put one’s finances in the red, not black.

Trim Levels

Although Jeep says the Obsidian is one of the four available trims (other three are Series I, Series II, Series III), it primarily aligns itself with a Series II rather than being on its own. It’s a Series II that includes a blacked-out roof, wheels and interior and exterior black accents.

The Grand Wagoneer name is a familiar one. Jeep debuted the original Grand Wagoneer in 1983 and pulled the plug on it in 1993. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer resurfaced late last year. It has some heavyweight competition, notably the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX 600, and Cadillac Escalade.

Work & Play

The Jeep SUV uses the body-on-frame underpinnings of the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Obsidian and all Grand Wagoneers possess the same engine, a powerful 6.4-liter, V8 that generates 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a very quick 6.0 seconds, which is terrific acceleration for an SUV that weighs 6,358 pounds. It has maximum towing of 9,860 pounds, but the downside is it gets only 13-18 mpg.

It’s a Jeep product, which typically means there’s some serious off-roading to be done. The Grand Wagoneer has five adjustable ride heights and an off-road setting with a maximum 10-inch ground clearance. While it’s not made for careening over big boulders, the Grand Wagoneer can do fine in the backcountry.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 GRAND WAGONEER OBSIDIAN

Performance: 6.4-liter, V8, 471 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 13-18 mpg

Price estimate: $101,900 starting price

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/36,000; Corrosion: 3 years/unlimited

Because it’s truck based, the Obsidian has been known to lean and sway through turns. Unlike some large SUVs, it doesn’t feel clumsy on the road. Standard driver safety features include forward-collision warning, automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist.

Interior

The Obsidian and Series III models are equipped with upgraded upholstery, a quilted Palermo leather that provides more comfort than a standard Grand Wagoneer. All Grand Wagoneers have a long, wide cabin that’s enhanced with upscale wood and aluminum materials. The seats have a cool diamond-pattern stitching and perforation.

If you like screens, this is the luxury SUV for you. The interior has a 12-inch center touchscreen, 12-inch digital cluster display, and a 10-inch lower touchscreen to control the seats and climate control. That’s not all, there’s a 10.25-inch screen for entertainment in the second row. There’s also a pair of 10.1-inch second-row tablets that can stream videos, movies, and live television via Amazon Fire TV.

The Obsidian has a huge cargo area, measuring 27.4 cubic feet behind the third-row seats. The storage space grows to 70.8 cubic feet with the third row folded down and increases to a massive 116.7 cubes with both rows to the floor.

Imagine playing “Paint it, Black” by the Rolling Stones while cruising along the freeway in the new 2022 Grand Wagoneer Obsidian. It would be the perfect tune for this black-themed, upscale SUV that can hang with many of the class leaders. It’s definitely something to consider.